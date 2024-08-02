Queen Camilla Throws 'Subtle Jabs' at Kate Middleton and Prince William to Put the Power Couple in Their Place

Despite the tension between them, the Waleses' relationship with Camilla has changed as Kate and King Charles battle cancer.

“Recent events have obviously brought William and Camilla much closer,” Jennie Bond told an outlet. "They have been left, almost literally, nursing The Crown while the king and the princess recover."

“Apart from the business side of things, I’m sure they will have been an emotional help to one another as well," Bond continued. “Both will have been so worried about these unexpected health issues and I imagine they will have shared their concerns.”