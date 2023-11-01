Queen Camilla 'Doesn’t Want to Be Queen' Despite Queen Elizabeth Giving Her the Coveted Title, Insider Claims

Although Camilla has been in her position for over a year, Burrell thinks she avoided asserting herself as a leader.

"I think she's been very quiet. I think she's been in the scenery, she's been in the sidelines. She's been there to keep Charles on track I think. I don't think she really wants to be Queen," the reality star theorized.

"I think she's just landed this role because she loves the man who happens to be king," he added. "So you know, it's a dilemma for her. It always will be a dilemma for her and the more she can keep out of the limelight."

"I think [it's] better for her because she will have a much more rewarding life staying in the sidelines and not front center," he concluded.