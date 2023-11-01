Queen Camilla 'Doesn’t Want to Be Queen' Despite Queen Elizabeth Giving Her the Coveted Title, Insider Claims
Is Queen Camilla ready for her new role? Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, discussed the royal's discomfort with taking on new responsibilities within The Firm.
Burrell speculated that Camilla "doesn't want to be Queen."
"The Crown is going to open up old wounds, especially for Charles and Camilla," Burrell told GB News. "And it's a war which Camilla can never win."
Camilla had a scandalous transition into the royal family after being seen as the other woman during Charles and Diana's marriage, but the public's perception of her didn't stop Queen Elizabeth from announcing Camilla's title before her passing.
"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the late monarch said in a statement.
Despite Elizabeth's demand for Camilla to be known as the Queen Consort, Charles and Camilla decided to drop the formality.
"I'm not sure she's winning the battle as a Queen either, because our dear late Queen did make it known that she wanted Camilla to be known and styled as Queen Consort," Burrell shared. "But I think the king had other ideas."
"He always insisted that she would be his queen, styled and crowned beside him," he continued. "I'm not so sure that the public totally agreed with him on that."
Although Camilla has been in her position for over a year, Burrell thinks she avoided asserting herself as a leader.
"I think she's been very quiet. I think she's been in the scenery, she's been in the sidelines. She's been there to keep Charles on track I think. I don't think she really wants to be Queen," the reality star theorized.
"I think she's just landed this role because she loves the man who happens to be king," he added. "So you know, it's a dilemma for her. It always will be a dilemma for her and the more she can keep out of the limelight."
"I think [it's] better for her because she will have a much more rewarding life staying in the sidelines and not front center," he concluded.
Before Charles' coronation, Burrell claimed that Diana's presence and legacy would be felt at the ceremony through the presence of her sons and grandkids.
"I’ll be thinking, 'How many people around the world will be sparing a thought for our beautiful princess?’ She’s the one person that won’t be there, but she will be there in spirit," he told an outlet.
"Everybody inside that abbey, including Harry, William, Kate, Charles, Camilla – all of them – will be thinking of Princess Diana," he confessed.
Burrell spoke to OK! Magazine U.K.