Prince William Says He's Not in a 'Calm State' After Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest
Feb. 23 2026, Published 8:39 a.m. ET
Prince William is opening up about his mindset just days after his uncle ex-Prince Andrew was arrested.
On Sunday, February 22, the Prince of Wales, 43, who walked the red carpet at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards, gave a rare glimpse into how he’s really feeling while chatting at London’s Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.
“I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it,” William reportedly said, according to Daily Mail, after he was asked if he had watched Hamnet, a biographical drama film directed by Chloé Zhao.
The flick is based on Maggie O'Farrell's 2020 novel, focusing on the 1596 death of William Shakespeare’s 11-year-old son.
William attended the star-studded event alongside his wife, Kate Middleton, who had already seen the emotional film the night before. According to reports, Kate, 44, was deeply moved by the movie.
He also shared that she had “floods of tears” after watching it. Kate even joked that viewing Hamnet right before the BAFTAs may not have been a good move.
“I thought it was a bad idea, actually. Ended up with very puffy eyes. It was so beautifully shot. The music as well. The score is fantastic,” Kate said, adding that she and William still have “a long list of films that we still need to get through.”
The candid red carpet moment comes amid serious developments for Andrew. On February 19, authorities arrested the former royal on suspicion of sharing confidential travel details with late financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a trade envoy.
Andrew allegedly provided sensitive information about official trips to Asia and Afghanistan in the early 2010s. British officials are also searching his former residence, Royal Lodge, for additional evidence. He has since relocated to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk after being evicted from the property.
Meanwhile, King Charles III publicly addressed the situation and voiced support for the investigation into his younger brother.
"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," Charles said in a statement.
"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he continued.
The message concluded, "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."
According to the BBC, Charles and Buckingham Palace weren’t informed in advance of Andrew’s arrest. William and Kate have reportedly expressed their support for the King privately, but they do not plan to release an official statement.