or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince William Says He's Not in a 'Calm State' After Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

prince william not calm after prince andrew arrest
Source: MEGA

Prince William admitted he is 'not in a calm state' at the BAFTAs following ex-Prince Andrew’s arrest.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Published 8:39 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince William is opening up about his mindset just days after his uncle ex-Prince Andrew was arrested.

On Sunday, February 22, the Prince of Wales, 43, who walked the red carpet at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards, gave a rare glimpse into how he’s really feeling while chatting at London’s Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Prince William attended the 2026 BAFTAs.
Source: MEGA

Prince William attended the 2026 BAFTAs.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it,” William reportedly said, according to Daily Mail, after he was asked if he had watched Hamnet, a biographical drama film directed by Chloé Zhao.

The flick is based on Maggie O'Farrell's 2020 novel, focusing on the 1596 death of William Shakespeare’s 11-year-old son.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @CameronDLWalker/X
Article continues below advertisement

William attended the star-studded event alongside his wife, Kate Middleton, who had already seen the emotional film the night before. According to reports, Kate, 44, was deeply moved by the movie.

He also shared that she had “floods of tears” after watching it. Kate even joked that viewing Hamnet right before the BAFTAs may not have been a good move.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The royal couple will reportedly not release a statement about ex-Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

The royal couple will reportedly not release a statement about ex-Prince Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

“I thought it was a bad idea, actually. Ended up with very puffy eyes. It was so beautifully shot. The music as well. The score is fantastic,” Kate said, adding that she and William still have “a long list of films that we still need to get through.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The candid red carpet moment comes amid serious developments for Andrew. On February 19, authorities arrested the former royal on suspicion of sharing confidential travel details with late financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a trade envoy.

Andrew allegedly provided sensitive information about official trips to Asia and Afghanistan in the early 2010s. British officials are also searching his former residence, Royal Lodge, for additional evidence. He has since relocated to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk after being evicted from the property.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, King Charles III publicly addressed the situation and voiced support for the investigation into his younger brother.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," Charles said in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement
image of King Charles supports the investigation.
Source: MEGA

King Charles supports the investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Prince William said he is not in a 'calm state.'
Source: MEGA

Prince William said he is not in a 'calm state.'

The message concluded, "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

According to the BBC, Charles and Buckingham Palace weren’t informed in advance of Andrew’s arrest. William and Kate have reportedly expressed their support for the King privately, but they do not plan to release an official statement.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.