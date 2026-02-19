or
Article continues below advertisement
King Charles and Prince William Weren't Given Advance Notice About Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Shocking Arrest

composite photo of king charles and prince william and ex-prince andrew
Source: mega

King Charles and Prince William were not given a heads up that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's would be arrested.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

King Charles and Prince William were not given a heads up that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor would be arrested.

Per the BBC, "neither King Charles nor Buckingham Palace" in general were "informed in advance" of the disgraced former prince's arrest at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday morning, February 19.

Another report by The Times revealed that the royal family had been going about "business as usual" this week, completely unaware Andrew would be taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid ongoing scrutiny over his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Why Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?

image of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor allegedly shared confidential and sensitive information with the convicted s-- offender while serving as a trade envoy for the U.K.
Source: mega

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor allegedly shared confidential and sensitive information with the convicted s-- offender while serving as a trade envoy for the U.K.

Andrew, 66, allegedly shared confidential and sensitive information with the convicted s-- offender while serving as a trade envoy for the U.K.

Thames Valley Police released a statement that read: "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office."

"We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time," Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said.

King Charles' Statement

image of 'What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,' King Charles said in a statement.
Source: mega

'What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,' King Charles said in a statement.

The king has since spoken out about his brother's surprise arrest.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the monarch, 77, expressed in a statement. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Andrew Paid Off Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre

image of The defamed royal has repeatedly denied even knowing outspoken s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.
Source: mega

The defamed royal has repeatedly denied even knowing outspoken s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.

The former Duke of York's connection to Epstein has been making headlines for years now, with the most damning allegation being that he had sexual relations with s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor.

Giuffre, who died by suicide last year, said she was introduced to Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001 while staying at the home of Epstein's notorious co-conspirator near Hyde Park in London.

The defamed royal has repeatedly denied her accusations, though he settled a civil claim with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum reported to be around $15 million in 2022.

Andrew Was Stripped of All His Royal Titles Last Year

image of Photos released by the Justice Department last month show the former prince on all fours hovering over a woman.
Source: U.S. Justice Department

Photos released by the Justice Department last month show the former prince on all fours hovering over a woman.

Andrew was stripped of all his royal titles last fall and was evicted from his longtime home over his ties to the dead financier.

King Charles made the decision in October 2025 following the release of Giuffre's incriminating posthumous memoir.

In the book, Nobody's Girl, she claimed Andrew was "friendly enough, but still entitled, as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright."

More recently, photos included among the documents released by the U.S. Justice Department on January 30 showed Andrew kneeling on all fours over a fully clothed woman.

