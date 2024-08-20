Prince William 'Will Not Be Foolish Enough' to 'Exclude' Estranged Prince Harry From His Coronation
Though Prince William and Prince Harry's brotherly bond unraveled after the release of Spare, it seems like the former is willing to let some things go in the future.
"They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad," a friend told a publication. According to royal commentators, the princes aren't communicating, but Christopher Andersen thinks things will change when William ascends to the throne one day.
"Despite all the bad blood between the brothers, I’m convinced that, when the time does come, William will not be foolish enough to exclude his only sibling, now fifth in line to the throne, from his coronation," Andersen told an outlet.
But right now, "things probably have never been worse between the brothers than they are now," Andersen explained. "William and Charles have pretty much made the joint decision to effectively cut Harry out of their lives, at least for the time being. There is no sign of a reconciliation on the horizon, and everyone involved seems to have pretty much come to terms with that."
As William focuses on his wife Kate Middleton, who is currently battling cancer, Harry and Meghan Markle are accepting international opportunities to promote their Archewell and Invictus Games initiatives.
"I really don’t think Harry and Meghan would be making what looks like royal tours to Nigeria and Colombia if they thought a thaw in the relationship was possible," Andersen shared. "Everyone knows how angry the king and Prince William get every time the Sussexes behave as if they are still working members of the royal family."
"That being said, we have to remember that William is carrying a very heavy psychological burden at the moment," Andersen continued. "He is deeply upset that his wife and his father are battling cancer at the same time. He must keep a brave face not only for his three young children but also for the sake of the monarchy."
While William continues to lead the monarchy through health crises, Prince Harry has seemingly been left behind.
"Most sadly, Prince Harry is going through life looking in the rearview mirror," Hilary Fordwich explained. "It’s sad because he was born into a life of privilege and had become the favorite royal after Queen Elizabeth II. Due to his own actions and words, he’s now at the bottom. It’s unproductive since crying over spilled milk won’t and can’t change the past."
As the Prince of Wales, William builds upon Charles' legacy and creates programs that honor his parents' humanitarian efforts, while Harry remains in California away from the royal fold.
"In contrast, his brother went through the same tragedy of losing his mother, Princess Diana, at a young age," Fordwich shared. "Yet, he chooses to focus… being productive and serving the people of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, while creating new initiatives… and being of interest and popular with the public."
