Prince William 'Will Not Be Foolish Enough' to 'Exclude' Estranged Prince Harry From His Coronation

"I really don’t think Harry and Meghan would be making what looks like royal tours to Nigeria and Colombia if they thought a thaw in the relationship was possible," Andersen shared. "Everyone knows how angry the king and Prince William get every time the Sussexes behave as if they are still working members of the royal family."

"That being said, we have to remember that William is carrying a very heavy psychological burden at the moment," Andersen continued. "He is deeply upset that his wife and his father are battling cancer at the same time. He must keep a brave face not only for his three young children but also for the sake of the monarchy."