Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set to Enjoy an 'Unofficial Royal Tour' of Nigeria After Duke of Sussex's May U.K. Trip
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are headed to Nigeria on an unofficial royal tour of the West African nation to promote the Invictus Games — just a few days after the royal's trip to the U.K. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the sporting event.
“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed its honor and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024," the Nigerian Defence Headquarters said in a statement.
“During their stay in the country, they will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities," the blurb continued. “It would be recalled that Prince Harry, the Duke of Duchess founded the Invictus games, an international multi-sporting event which offers recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women. It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation."
Due to Harry and Meghan's affinity for the continent, the nation is hopeful that the Invictus Games will eventually come to Africa.
“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event later years," the statement noted. “The Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, who was at Germany at last year’s event, has accepted to host the games when granted to Nigeria."
Aside from visiting West Africa, Harry is expected to visit his father, King Charles, while he's in England.
"Harry's priority when he comes to England is to see his dad. He is pretty focused on this," a source told an outlet. "It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane, to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges and enjoy each other's company like before. Harry knows it will be awkward, but it's a time to put pride and differences to one side."
"He is coming over for his charity work, which is so important to him so he will juggle his schedule accordingly, but seeing his dad will come first," the insider explained. "He wants the family to get back to the way they were and is going to be making extra effort with his brother Wills too, as difficult as it may be. Now, more than ever, with Kate's cancer diagnosis too, Harry wants them to know he is there for them."
Although Harry will honor 10 years of the Invictus Games, the Duchess of Sussex isn't expected to attend, as she will meet her spouse in Nigeria.
“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this,” Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.
“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years," the commentator added. "On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet — who are completely blameless.”