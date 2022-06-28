The pilot has discussed his distaste for the paparazzi in the past, as they not only hound his family, but also contributed to the death of his mother Princess Diana, who died in a car chase while trying to escape the cameras.

"Every single time she went out there’d be a pack of people waiting for her. I mean a pack of dogs, followed her, chased her, harassed her, called her names, spat at her, trying to get a reaction, to get that photograph of her lashing out," he explained in the documentary, Diana, 7 Days. "I believe she cried more to do with the press intrusion than anything else in her life. The impact it was having on her that we would then see and feel was very difficult to understand."

For more info on the monarchy's scandals, listen below to the new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession."