Prince William's New PR Crisis Manager Will 'Protect the Monarchy' From 'Unprecedented Bombshells' After Slew of Scandals
Jan. 22 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
Prince William's new PR crisis manager is reportedly helping him to "future-proof" his reign.
The Prince of Wales' communications strategist, Liza Ravenscroft, was brought on to protect The Crown from anymore scandals.
"A few sources have suggested that Liza Ravenscroft’s background in crisis management is the real reason she was hired," royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News.
"The timing is notable, given recent royal challenges: ex-Prince Andrew’s fall from grace, the ongoing rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and growing financial scrutiny of the monarch," she added.
The former Duke of York, 65, had his royal titles stripped last year due to his friendship with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
William, 43, is also estranged from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ever since they moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020. Meghan, 44, and Harry, have also made bombshell claims about The Firm in recent years, further deepening the feud with the duke's brother.
"Protecting William and Kate [Middleton] from intense media scrutiny and protecting the monarchy is a calculated, proactive move," Chard explained.
Ravenscroft will essentially "anticipate and neutralize misinterpretation before it takes hold."
Liza Ravenscroft Is Described as 'Bulletproof Sunshine'
According to Chard, "It’s just what the doctor ordered, allowing the Prince and Princess of Wales to concentrate on their purpose and family. They’re putting the monarchy first without the cloud of intense media frenzy as unprecedented bombshells drop."
Ravenscroft hails from PR firm Edelman and was previously described as "bulletproof sunshine" for her wit and public relations strategies, according to Daily Mail.
"From the sound of it, Ravenscroft’s qualities are key — she’s worth her weight in gold," Chard stated.
Ravenscroft was recruited by Julian Payne, a former communications secretary to King Charles and Queen Camilla.
"Julian Payne has stayed close to the King, so it is unlikely to be a coincidence that one of his most senior and respected members of staff has taken a key role in William's office after a period of turmoil," an insider told Daily Mail.
"And when they are looking for closer alignment between Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace as minds turn to William's eventual succession," they added.