Article continues below advertisement

Prince William's new PR crisis manager is reportedly helping him to "future-proof" his reign. The Prince of Wales' communications strategist, Liza Ravenscroft, was brought on to protect The Crown from anymore scandals.

Article continues below advertisement

The Royal Family's Scandals Have Forced Prince William to Hire a New PR Expert

Source: MEGA Prince William is estranged form Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"A few sources have suggested that Liza Ravenscroft’s background in crisis management is the real reason she was hired," royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News. "The timing is notable, given recent royal challenges: ex-Prince Andrew’s fall from grace, the ongoing rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and growing financial scrutiny of the monarch," she added. The former Duke of York, 65, had his royal titles stripped last year due to his friendship with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince William is hoping to 'future-proof' his reign.

William, 43, is also estranged from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ever since they moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020. Meghan, 44, and Harry, have also made bombshell claims about The Firm in recent years, further deepening the feud with the duke's brother. "Protecting William and Kate [Middleton] from intense media scrutiny and protecting the monarchy is a calculated, proactive move," Chard explained. Ravenscroft will essentially "anticipate and neutralize misinterpretation before it takes hold."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Liza Ravenscroft Is Described as 'Bulletproof Sunshine'

Source: MEGA The man formerly known as Prince Andrew also brought scandal upon The Firm.

According to Chard, "It’s just what the doctor ordered, allowing the Prince and Princess of Wales to concentrate on their purpose and family. They’re putting the monarchy first without the cloud of intense media frenzy as unprecedented bombshells drop." Ravenscroft hails from PR firm Edelman and was previously described as "bulletproof sunshine" for her wit and public relations strategies, according to Daily Mail. "From the sound of it, Ravenscroft’s qualities are key — she’s worth her weight in gold," Chard stated.

Source: MEGA Prince William's new communications strategist hails from Edelman PR.