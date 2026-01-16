Prince William Wants 'Wayward' Ex-Prince Andrew 'as Far Away as Possible' From the Royal Family When He Becomes King So His Reign Isn't 'Overshadowed'
Jan. 16 2026, Published 11:58 a.m. ET
Prince William is counting down the days until his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew leaves the Royal Lodge due to his eviction.
According to royal expert Hilary Fordwich, the Prince of Wales is eager to get Andrew out of the picture all together, as he feels keeping him in the wings only increases the chances of him continuing to tarnish the monarchy's image.
Prince William Is Distancing Ex-Prince Andrew From the Royal Family
Fordwich told a news outlet that the father-of-three "is the strongest proponent of distancing Andrew from the royal family."
"He wants his wayward uncle as far away as possible," she explained. "He doesn’t want his reign overshadowed by such scandals — let alone living in constant fear of another damaging revelation with lurid headlines."
Prince William Wants to Protect the Monarchy
The situation weighs particularly heavy on William since he's next in line for the throne.
"The last thing William wants, while focusing on duty and modernizing the monarchy, is to have the liability of Andrew around. He wants distance in every sense," the expert spilled. "He’s also in tune with public sentiment, and the issue is trust in the monarchy."
Inside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Downfall
As OK! reported, King Charles evicted his brother from his royal home and stripped him of all remaining titles back in October 2025. At the time, it was revealed Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The decision came as more details about Andrew's shady past friendship with the late convicted s-- offender were unveiled.
While Andrew denied claims that he slept with a then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre — who said she a s-- trafficking victim of Epstein's — she shared more tidbits about their encounter in her posthumous 2025 memoir.
Andrew also appeared in the released Epstein files, with his name showing up in email correspondence with the financier. He was also photographed lying across the laps of several women in one photo alongside Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, who's currently in jail.
Prince William Hired a Fixer to Help the Monarchy
According to a report, William recently hired fixer Liza Ravenscroft to help repair the monarchy's image amid the constant fallout. The PR expert was described by her ex-boss as "bulletproof sunshine."
Another source described her as a "seasoned media handler who believes in the power of strong relationships to defend and charm in equal measure."
Ravenscroft was recruited by Julian Payne, a former communications secretary to King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla.