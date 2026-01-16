Prince William Wants 'Wayward' Ex-Prince Andrew 'as Far Away as Possible' From the Royal Family When He Becomes King So His Reign Isn't 'Overshadowed'

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William is counting down the days until his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew leaves the Royal Lodge due to his eviction. According to royal expert Hilary Fordwich, the Prince of Wales is eager to get Andrew out of the picture all together, as he feels keeping him in the wings only increases the chances of him continuing to tarnish the monarchy's image.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Is Distancing Ex-Prince Andrew From the Royal Family

Source: mega Prince William wants ex-Prince Andrew 'as far away as possible' from the royal family due to his string of scandals.

Fordwich told a news outlet that the father-of-three "is the strongest proponent of distancing Andrew from the royal family." "He wants his wayward uncle as far away as possible," she explained. "He doesn’t want his reign overshadowed by such scandals — let alone living in constant fear of another damaging revelation with lurid headlines."

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Wants to Protect the Monarchy

Source: mega The Prince of Wales allegedly feels Andrew's drama could 'overshadow' his future reign.

The situation weighs particularly heavy on William since he's next in line for the throne. "The last thing William wants, while focusing on duty and modernizing the monarchy, is to have the liability of Andrew around. He wants distance in every sense," the expert spilled. "He’s also in tune with public sentiment, and the issue is trust in the monarchy."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Downfall

Source: house overisght committee/doj Andrew was accused of sexual assault by a woman who claimed she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking scheme.

As OK! reported, King Charles evicted his brother from his royal home and stripped him of all remaining titles back in October 2025. At the time, it was revealed Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The decision came as more details about Andrew's shady past friendship with the late convicted s-- offender were unveiled. While Andrew denied claims that he slept with a then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre — who said she a s-- trafficking victim of Epstein's — she shared more tidbits about their encounter in her posthumous 2025 memoir. Andrew also appeared in the released Epstein files, with his name showing up in email correspondence with the financier. He was also photographed lying across the laps of several women in one photo alongside Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, who's currently in jail.

Prince William Hired a Fixer to Help the Monarchy

Source: mega The father-of-three hired a fixer to help the royals amid Andrew's scandals.