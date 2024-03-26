12 Biggest Royal Scandals Over the Years: From Kate Middleton's Photo Editing Gaffe to King Charles III's Infidelity

Weeks after Kate Middleton avoided the limelight following her scheduled abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace released a photo featuring the Princess of Wales and her three kids, whom she shares with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day," Kate captioned the photo, which Prince William captured.

The Associated Press, Getty Images, Reuters and more image distribution outlets released and circulated the photo only to remove it afterward after finding evidence of image manipulation. For instance, AP issued a kill order to retract the picture and stop the distribution of the image.

One day after later, the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media pages released a statement in which Kate apologized and admitted to enhancing the photograph.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," she wrote.