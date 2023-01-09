Prince William Previously Told Prince Harry 'Pretend We Don't Know Each Other' When They Were In High School
Prince Harry divulged more details about his relationship with Prince William in a new sit-down.
While the two were in high school, the 40-year-old told his younger brother, “Pretend we don’t know each other.”
"Yeah, and at the time it hurt. I couldn’t make sense of it. I was like, 'What do you mean? We’re now at the same school. Like, I haven’t seen you for ages, now we get to hang out together.' He’s like, 'No, no, no, when we’re at school we don’t know each other.' And I took that personally. But yes, you're absolutely right, you hit the nail on the head. Like, we had a very similar traumatic experience, and then we — we dealt with it two very different ways," Harry said during the 60 Minutes interview, which aired on Sunday, January 8.
Anderson Cooper spoke about how Harry, 38, met with William in 2021, where he recalled his brother's "alarming baldness, more advanced than my own, his famous resemblance to Mummy which was fading with time, with age."
"I don’t see it as cutting at all. Um, you know, my brother and I love each other. I love him deeply. There has been a lot of pain between the two of us, especially the last six years. None of anything that I’ve written, anything I’ve included is ever intended to hurt my family. But it does give a full picture of the situation as we were growing up, and also squashes this idea that somehow my wife was the one that destroyed the relationship between these two brothers," Harry replied.
As OK! previously reported, the red-headed royal didn't hold back when speaking about William in his upcoming book, Spare, which comes out on January 10.
In the tome, he claimed William attacked him during a conversation about Meghan Markle.
“It was a buildup of frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within his office,” Harry said. “And at the same time, he was consuming a lot of the tabloid press, a lot of the stories. And he had a few issues, which were based not on reality. And I was defending my wife. And he was coming for my wife. She wasn't there at the time, but through the things that he was saying. I was defending myself. And we moved from one room into the kitchen. And his frustrations were growing, and growing, and growing. He was shouting at me. I was shouting back at him. It wasn’t nice. It wasn’t pleasant at all. And he snapped. And he pushed me to the floor.”