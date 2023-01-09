Prince William Previously Told Prince Harry 'Pretend We Don't Know Each Other' When They Were In High School

Prince Harry divulged more details about his relationship with Prince William in a new sit-down.

While the two were in high school, the 40-year-old told his younger brother, “Pretend we don’t know each other.”

"Yeah, and at the time it hurt. I couldn’t make sense of it. I was like, 'What do you mean? We’re now at the same school. Like, I haven’t seen you for ages, now we get to hang out together.' He’s like, 'No, no, no, when we’re at school we don’t know each other.' And I took that personally. But yes, you're absolutely right, you hit the nail on the head. Like, we had a very similar traumatic experience, and then we — we dealt with it two very different ways," Harry said during the 60 Minutes interview, which aired on Sunday, January 8.