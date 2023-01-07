Prince Harry 'Written Out' Of King Charles III's Coronation Ceremony As Memoir Excerpts Leave Prince William 'Burning With Anger': Source
As speculation swirls on whether or not Prince Harry will attend King Charles III's May coronation ceremony, the decision may have already been made for him.
"Breaking with tradition, Charles will scrap royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to the monarch. Only William will perform that role," a source spilled on the anticipated event. "As things stand, there is no role for Harry in the service."
Meanwhile, other sources dished that Prince William is "burning with anger" already over several of the stories that his brother penned in the upcoming tell-all book.
"[William] won't retaliate, he never would, because he's dignified and unbelievably loyal," a friend of the Prince of Wales claimed. "It's cruel, cowardly and so sad for William to keep taking the punches. He's keeping quiet for the good of his family and the country."
Another friend revealed William is feeling "anxious" and "sad" as his relationship with Prince Harry continues to crumble.
"He's concentrating on his wife and his children," the second pal added, referring to Kate Middleton and their shared kids — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. "He's handling it so well on the outside, inside he's burning."
As for Charles, the King is said to be taking the bombshell headlines in stride.
"The King is less worried about the attacks on him, but he would be very upset if Harry takes a pop at Camilla," a source shared earlier this week. "And there is every chance Harry could do that."
Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, January 10, and juicy tidbits from the tome's pages have already been leaked, from details of the Duke of Sussex's ongoing feud with his brother to his strained relationship with Charles.
As OK! previously reported, Harry even alleged someone on his father's staff planted negative stories about him William in the press in exchange for positive stories about Charles. However, when Harry and William confronted him, the elder royal reportedly shouted at them and called them both "paranoid."
The source and the royal pals spoke with The Sunday Times on plans for the coronation and Harry and Williams' relationship.