Prince William and Prince Harry's Beloved Former Bodyguard Graham 'Crackers' Craker Dead at 77
Beloved royal bodyguard Graham 'Crackers' Craker has died at 77.
Craker's death was confirmed by multiple news outlets on Monday morning, April 7.
The late bodyguard — who retired from his royal role in 2001 — memorably walked with Prince William and Prince Harry behind their mother Princess Diana's hearse as it was transported from St. James’s Palace to Westminster Abbey for her funeral in 1997.
Prior to his 2001 retirement, Craker served 35 years in the United Kingdom’s Metropolitan Police and spent 15 years as a bodyguard for the royal family.
Craker was among security staff to be seated in the front section of the hearse as Princess Diana's body was carried to Althorp House, where she was buried.
At the time, Harry, William and then-Prince Charles, who later became King after Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022, all somberly stood outside and bowed their heads as Craker escorted Princess Diana to her final resting place.
Harry, who was only 12 years old when his mom devastatingly died in a car crash in Paris at age 36, recalled the sad scene of his mom’s funeral — and gave Craker a special shout-out — in his 2023 memoir, Spare.
"The driver had to keep pulling over so the bodyguard could get out and clear the flowers off the windscreen," per The Telegraph.
"The bodyguard was Graham. Willy and I liked him a lot. We always called him Crackers. We thought that was hysterical," Harry wrote of himself and his brother, William, who was 15 at the time.
In 2017, Craker spoke to the New York Post about Diana’s death, calling it "difficult to take in."
“It takes a while to absorb and then you feel the need to make sure what you’re hearing is true — and that didn’t take long to establish. From there on, it’s the policeman’s instinct to assess the situation and carry on,” he explained.
Craker happened to be with the royal family in Scotland when Princess Diana tragically was involved in a fatal car accident, though he noted it was "the duty of the family and everybody else they thought could help" to console William and Harry.
"When we did meet, it was quite a somber atmosphere," he remembered. "Perhaps the most emotional [part of the week following Diana's death] was seeing William the morning after [the car crash]. I saw William walking his dog outside, and I walked up to him and said, 'I’m very, very sorry to hear your bad news.' William very sadly said, 'Thank you.' Not wishing to encroach upon his grief, I then walked on and William continued walking his dog."
The Telegraph, Sky News and The Sun reported Craker's death.