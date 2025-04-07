Prince William and Prince Harry's Beloved Former Bodyguard Graham 'Crackers' Craker Dead at 77

“It takes a while to absorb and then you feel the need to make sure what you’re hearing is true — and that didn’t take long to establish. From there on, it’s the policeman’s instinct to assess the situation and carry on,” he explained.

Craker happened to be with the royal family in Scotland when Princess Diana tragically was involved in a fatal car accident, though he noted it was "the duty of the family and everybody else they thought could help" to console William and Harry.

"When we did meet, it was quite a somber atmosphere," he remembered. "Perhaps the most emotional [part of the week following Diana's death] was seeing William the morning after [the car crash]. I saw William walking his dog outside, and I walked up to him and said, 'I’m very, very sorry to hear your bad news.' William very sadly said, 'Thank you.' Not wishing to encroach upon his grief, I then walked on and William continued walking his dog."