Prince William and Prince Harry 'Weren't Very Close' Until Princess Diana’s Unexpected Death in 1997

Before her 1997 passing, Diana expressed concerns about the Duke of Sussex's place within the royal family in comparison to the Prince of Wales.

"We talked about it quite a lot. She said, ‘I worry for Harry and I’m really, really careful that he’s not treated differently than William,'" Seward revealed. "When they used to go and see the Queen Mother, she would pat the chair and say, ‘Come and sit here William’ and completely ignore Harry, and that really upset Diana."

"I think she [Diana] worried much more for Harry because she just wasn’t sure which way he was going to go," she noted.