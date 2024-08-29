or
Prince William and Prince Harry’s Relationship Is 'Completely Fractured': 'No Chance' They Will Reunite in New York During Upcoming Visit

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William had a serious falling out.

By:

Aug. 29 2024, Published 10:18 a.m. ET

Prince Harry and Prince William are both set to visit New York in September for the Diana Awards and Earthshot Prize (respectively), but the brothers aren't expected to reunite while in the same city.

According to an insider, the siblings' relationship is "completely fractured," meaning "there is no chance" they will meet during their upcoming work trips.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was impacted by 'Spare.'

According to experts, the princes' dynamic was greatly impacted by Harry's explosive tell-all Spare.

As OK! previously reported, an insider predicted the royals won't come together until their father, King Charles, passes away.

“I believe it 100 percent," a source told an outlet. "Why would Prince William and Kate Middleton want all the distraction and circus that his presence would bring?”

“I suspect that Prince William will see Prince Harry one more time in his life in the flesh — at their father’s funeral,” they added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

Charles and the Princess of Wales are battling cancer, and the Prince of Wales is prioritizing his wife's well-being instead of his feud with the Duke of Sussex.

"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source claimed.

"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider continued.

Source: MEGA

Prince William is focused on Kate Middleton's health.

Kate shared that William is a "great source of comfort" as she undergoes treatment, and the future king simply wants the best for his wife.

"William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them — no matter how subtle — and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all," the source continued.

Source: MEGA

Harry and wife Meghan Markle live away from the royal family in California.

When Kate and Charles first announced they had cancer, royal watchers wondered if Harry would rejoin to the fold — however, royal experts think William is blocking Harry's return to the monarchy.

"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to the source about the brothers.

