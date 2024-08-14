Kate Middleton and Prince William Put Self-Imposed 'Ban' on Anything Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Related as Princess Focuses on Her Cancer Battle
Prince William is protecting Kate Middleton from conversations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she battles cancer.
"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source claimed.
"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider continued.
William just wants what is best for Kate, which is why putting the feud in the rearview mirror for now makes the most sense.
"William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them — no matter how subtle — and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all," the source claimed.
While Kate focuses on her health, royal biographer Robert Jobson made it clear that the mom-of-three is avoiding conflict.
"She's a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama, and I think, given what she's gone through, you don't want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you've had anything to do with your health," Jobson explained.
As OK! reported, royal experts claimed the future king doesn't want the Duke of Sussex to rejoin The Firm.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.
In February, Harry traveled to London to check on King Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer, but His Majesty failed to attend the duke's May Invictus Games gathering.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."
In Spare, Harry painted William as ill-tempered, and the book highlighted the structural issues within the monarchy.
"Prince William is the most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions," Fordwich claimed. "He is now very much seen and accepted as the family enforcer, taking on the hard-line ruler role of his grandfather, Prince Philip."
Since Harry's most recent trip to the U.K., there has been speculation that the Duke of Sussex and William aren't on speaking terms.
"Prince William is not as forgiving as King Charles and takes a much more hard-line approach to Prince Harry," Helena Chard stated.
"He views his brother's behavior as unforgivable," she continued. "Prince William is adamant that he will protect his family and the monarchy from further upset. Prince Harry has crossed the trust line. For the purpose of damage limitation and to prevent betrayal and trauma, he has cut communication with Prince Harry."
Sources spoke to Hello!