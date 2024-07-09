Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Are Stuck in the Middle of a 'Deep Public Family Rift'
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are becoming an asset to the crown as King Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer, but will their proximity to the Windsors affect their friendship with Prince Harry?
"It is perfectly possible to be involved in a deep public family rift and be on amiable terms with all involved," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. “Princess Eugenie, who with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, is mainly based in the Algarve, had Harry and Meghan as visitors."
"They've got on over the years, and she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, were resident for a period at Frogmore Cottage whilst the Sussexes were in California before they were evicted," he added.
In an Instagram post, Eugenie showed her loyalty to the royals in a telling post.
"She posted on Instagram that she was 'delighted to support my family,’ these are very meaningful words at the moment," Fitzwilliams added.
Harry's ties to Charles and Prince William were impacted by Spare, and the editor alluded to the blowout making things difficult for the Princesses of York.
"It would be of benefit to all if it were resolved," he penned.
"But until that happens Beatrice and Eugenie, who conceivably could act as go-betweens, are undoubtedly supporting William and are likely to give him their full backing if there are further attacks by the Sussexes on the royal family," Fitzwilliams noted.
OK! previously reported Beatrice was applauded for her ability to take on royal duties as the Princess of Wales undergoes cancer treatment.
"I think it makes complete sense. I've never seen Princess Beatrice put a foot wrong," Lee Cohen told GB News. "She's had her own life, she's had her own career, and she's a young mother. And those could be difficult transitions."
"When the Princess Royal had that terrible accident last week, I read that and the first thing I thought of was who is going to carry out these royal duties?" Cohen asked, referring to how there are hardly any senior royals left.
On Tuesday, June 25, Beatrice assisted her uncle Charles to meet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito as William focused on an Earthshot Prize event.
"The King had talked about slimming down the monarchy, but he couldn't possibly have foreseen the sad health issues that were to come," Cohen noted.
"And she did a marvelous job. She was actually sitting, hugging and talking to everyone," Cohen added of Beatrice's presence.
Throughout Charles and Kate's recovery process, Beatrice and Eugenie have been able to help William with engagements.
"As we're seeing with King Charles and Kate, we need to rely on Beatrice and Eugenie, and Zara Tindall too. They're very popular and they're really hard-working," Cohen explained. "They're independent, they have their own careers, but they love the royal family and they have a real sense of royal duty."
"What I love about Beatrice and Eugenie is they love their mom," Cohen said in reference to Sarah Ferguson. "They're very close, the three of them. And she is so gracious and she talks to everyone, and she really has the common touch."
Fitzwilliams wrote for Daily Mail.