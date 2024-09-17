Prince William Has 'No Desire' to Be Seen in Public With Disgraced Uncle Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew is no longer a working royal, but sources claim Prince William doesn't want to be photographed near his uncle.
According to an insider, the Prince of Wales has "absolutely no desire" to be seen in public with the Duke of York after being accused of assault.
Despite William's discomfort, King Charles continues to include Andrew in royal family gatherings.
“It appears he may have had his wings clipped somewhat," another source told an outlet.
In 2023, King Charles asked Andrew to vacate his royal home, the Royal Lodge, but the Duke of York still resides at the property. OK! previously reported royal expert Hugo Vickers thinks Andrew believes moving out of his mansion would be seen as a confession to the allegations against him.
"I think we must all accept that he is not wanted for any public duties," Vickers told an outlet. "If you were running a charity you wouldn't be asking Prince Andrew to come and be your guest of honor. So nobody wants him in a public way."
Since losing his various privileges, Andrew has lost his royal salary and royal watchers continue to wonder if he can afford to finance the Royal Lodge's renovations.
"So there he is living at Royal Lodge, playing golf, seeing his children and grandchildren and riding in the park and it is expensive," Vickers continued. "The ideal situation would of course be that Andrew would volunteer to down-size and move somewhere else."
"What I think he feels is that if he moves out of Royal Lodge it's somehow publicly accepting guilt for which he has not been proved," he noted. "Nevertheless it's an expensive lifestyle."
A source claimed Charles is saddened by the various rifts within the royal family.
“Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern. Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, legal,” a source told an outlet.
“This situation with Andrew and the Royal Lodge has somewhat divided the family…with Anne, Sophie, and Edward all disappointed in how he’s handled it," they continued. “Then there’s the diabolical situation with his two beloved sons."
According to Meghan Markle's ex-friend Lizzy Cundy, Andrew is letting the Royal Lodge deteriorate.
“He is letting this place — it has 30-odd bedrooms, and he is letting it go to ruin," Cundy told GB News. “The conditions attached to the lease are that you have to paint it every five years and so on, he hasn’t done that."
“Even if there is a lease you have, he is not reaching the requirements. Royal Lodge is going to rot," Cundy explained. “If you look from the outside, it’s all chipped. Paint from the bricks is falling off and it costs £400,000 for the year for the upkeep."
The Royal Lodge was originally built in 1662, and the estate reportedly needs over $9 million in renovations.
“It’s a lot of money. Andrew is out of favor and it cannot work. He really is in trouble, but he will not leave," Cundy continued.
