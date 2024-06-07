Prince William and Queen Camilla Shutting Out Prince Harry: 'He’s Out of the Fold and Exiled'
For the monarchy, it's out of sight and out of mind when it comes to Prince Harry.
According to a source, the Spare author has found it harder than ever to try and keep in touch with the royal family amid their several health complications.
"The lines of communication to Harry are virtually nonexistent now," the source spilled to a magazine, noting it was Prince William and Queen Camilla's idea to ban Harry from speaking to any royals.
"The way they see it, he’s out of the fold and exiled at this point, barely tolerated at best," the insider added.
While there haven't been many updates on King Charles as he's already resumed some duties amid his cancer battle, a separate source claimed it could be quite some time until Kate Middleton — who's in the midst of preventative chemotherapy — is back in public.
And unlike in the past, the Duke of Sussex won't be given a heads-up about Kate's return to the spotlight, as he'll find out at the same time as everyone else.
"Harry’s following it all from afar and extremely concerned. He just wishes he could be kept apprised more fully," the source explained. "He thinks it’s callous and spiteful that he’s so isolated and out of the loop."
The dad-of-two "wishes there was more he could do to help" since he was close to his sister-in-law before he married Meghan Markle.
For the second year in a row, the California-based couple wasn't invited to the annual Trooping the Colour event. The snub wasn't unexpected, and the Sussexes may have got their revenge by allegedly refraining from inviting their relatives to Lilibet's 3rd birthday bash.
"Shockingly no invitations to Lilibet's party were issued to members of the royal family," royal expert Tom Quinn told a news outlet. "One of Harry's old army friends said: 'Harry knew they wouldn't come anyway and he was pretty sure he would not have wanted them there.' But he is really sad that Archie and Lilibet cannot have any kind of relationship with their cousins while his feud with his family continues."
According to Quinn, the party "was awash with celebrities including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy, who is just a few months older than Lilibet."
