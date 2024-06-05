Prince Harry Is 'Feeling the Heat' After 'Spare' Confession Continues to Threaten His American Visa Status

Although Biden has attended Harry's Invictus Games in the past, Donald Trump is a vocal critic of the royal and his wife, Meghan Markle.

"Things could be very different if Trump became president again," the commentator noted. "In the end, though, I can't imagine that the USA would actually throw him out. Lawyers would find some way around it, I think."

"But it must be an unnecessary worry and embarrassment for Harry at the moment," she continued. "I suppose if the worst came to the worst, they would have to find somewhere else to live but I doubt that it would be the U.K. Perhaps Canada would look kindly on them. But I don't think it will come to that."