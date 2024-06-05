OK Magazine
Prince Harry Is 'Feeling the Heat' After 'Spare' Confession Continues to Threaten His American Visa Status

Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 5 2024, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Prince Harry was candid about his experience with illegal substances in Spare, but his confession continues to threaten his American visa status.

Since the book was published, conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation has been using legislation to push Joe Biden's administration to publish the Duke of Sussex's immigration papers.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry admitted to using cocaine in 'Spare.'

"Harry must regret having been so frank about drugs in his book. It really wasn't a necessary part of the narrative although I understand that he was trying to explain his mental health issues," royal expert Jennie Bond told an outlet.

"But admissions like that can have consequences and, right now, he must be feeling the heat. I think he's fine as long as the Biden administration continues to back him," she added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's immigration status continues to be a controversial topic.

Although Biden has attended Harry's Invictus Games in the past, Donald Trump is a vocal critic of the royal and his wife, Meghan Markle.

"Things could be very different if Trump became president again," the commentator noted. "In the end, though, I can't imagine that the USA would actually throw him out. Lawyers would find some way around it, I think."

"But it must be an unnecessary worry and embarrassment for Harry at the moment," she continued. "I suppose if the worst came to the worst, they would have to find somewhere else to live but I doubt that it would be the U.K. Perhaps Canada would look kindly on them. But I don't think it will come to that."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020.

OK! previously reported Trump discussed Harry's residency in a television appearance.

“No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action," Trump said on GB News.

“Appropriate action? Which might mean…not staying in America?” journalist Nigel Farage asked.

“Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago," the real estate mogul replied.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump hinted at deporting Prince Harry if he were to be reelected.

Homeland Security threw out the Heritage Foundation's lawsuit twice, but Nile Gardiner, director of The Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, continues to push for the government to release Harry's application.

“No one should be above U.S. immigration law, and that includes royals like Prince Harry," Gardiner said on The Hill.

“We want to know whether or not Prince Harry was truthful and whether or not he lied. And also whether he received some kind of special preferential treatment by U.S. authorities. Everyone should be fully held to account,” he stated.

OK! previously reported Gardiner announced the organization's plan after losing their fight against the department.

"The Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to stonewall the Heritage Foundation’s Freedom of Information request are unacceptable, and we will be contesting their position," he exclaimed.

"This argument makes no sense, but is not surprising coming from the zero transparency Biden administration," he added.

In the Apple TV+ series The Me You Can't See, the veteran admitted to abusing substances to cope with his mental health.

"I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling," he said. "I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. And I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something."

Bond spoke to OK! U.K.

