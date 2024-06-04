Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Extended 'No Invitations' to the Royal Family for Princess Lilibet's Third Birthday Party: Report

While in Nigeria, the Duchess of Sussex recalled a sweet moment she had with Lilibet.

“Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you,’” Meghan recalled.

“Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way,” she continued. “And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you. As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”