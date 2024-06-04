Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Extended 'No Invitations' to the Royal Family for Princess Lilibet's Third Birthday Party: Report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Princess Lilibet's third birthday party, but the royal family wasn't in attendance. The youngest member of the Sussex brood turned 3 years old on Tuesday, June 4, and she spent the special day in California.
"Rather than go for a low-key celebration Harry and Meghan have spent the past weekend enjoying a pre-birthday bash for their daughter Lillibet's third birthday – hugely expensive presents have been ruled out but the couple's mansion in California was awash with celebrities including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy, who is just a few months older than Lilibet," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"Shockingly no invitations to Lilibet's party were issued to members of the royal family," he added.
According to Quinn, the Duke of Sussex's pals believe he didn't want the Windsors at the outing.
"One of Harry's old army friends said: 'Harry knew they wouldn't come anyway and he was pretty sure he would not have wanted them there.' But he is really sad that Archie and Lilibet cannot have any kind of relationship with their cousins while his feud with his family continues," Quinn shared.
OK! previously reported the Sussexes gushed over their new lives in California with Lilibet and Prince Archie.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry added. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
While in Nigeria, the Duchess of Sussex recalled a sweet moment she had with Lilibet.
“Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you,’” Meghan recalled.
“Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way,” she continued. “And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you. As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”
Aside from raising their tots, Harry hinted at the parents taking on more opportunities around the world after the success of their trip to Lagos and Abuja.
“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."
"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he continued.
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.