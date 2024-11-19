'I Have No Idea What I’m Doing': Prince William Reveals Kate Middleton Often Takes on This Specific Household Task
Prince William revealed Kate Middleton often takes charge of a certain household task due to his lack of a green thumb.
"My wife does all the gardening. I really like it, but I have no idea what I'm doing," the Prince of Wales revealed.
According to a report, the Princess of Wales was eager to show Queen Elizabeth her skills back in 2019.
"[B]efore Her Majesty arrived, a seemingly nervous Kate was eager to impress and scurried around the garden tidying up," a publication claimed. "And according to onlookers, she was even spotted stuffing loose twigs and leaves into her designer handbag — all to make sure everything was looking perfect."
Aside from her love of farmwork, Kate is slowly returning to public duties after announcing she is cancer-free. OK! previously reported royal commentator Helena Chard predicted the princess would take her time transitioning into her role.
“It’s fantastic news. We are thrilled to hear it," Chard told GB News before Kate attended Remembrance Sunday. “To hear she is going to back for one of the highlights of the royal calendar is delightful, it’s obviously a slow and measured return."
“It shows her determination and we are really willing her on. She wants to get back and well, that’s her ambition," she added.
Kate took six months away from the spotlight to focus on her cancer treatment, but she continues to prioritize her patronages.
“She continues to work on her early years projects too. Just remember, it won’t be as normal as previous," Chard shared. "She will be working as hard as possible, she has a young family to look after though."
“When she is Queen in due course, there will be years of absolutely full on work," she noted. "I can’t wait to see it and see who will be there.”
In September, Kate took to social media to update the public on her remission journey.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the future queen continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
During her medical leave, Kate and William focused on their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," Kate said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
