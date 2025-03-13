Prince William Wants 'Royal Embarrassment' Prince Andrew to 'Vanish' Amid Naked Massage Allegations
Prince Andrew's tarnished image is becoming more destroyed by the day.
The royal family is reportedly not pleased with the Duke of York, 65, after a former masseuse of late disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein accused Prince Andrew of behaving "inappropriately" in front of her at Buckingham Palace in 2000.
After the masseuse, whose name is Monique Giannelloni, claimed Prince Andrew dropped his towel and got completely naked during an appointment more than two decades ago, royal experts weighed in on how Prince Charles and his son Prince William, the heir to the throne, likely reacted to the situation.
"This is yet another national and royal embarrassment for all," royal expert Hilary Fordwich declared while speaking with a news publication.
Fordwich continued: "Prince William so wants his uncle Andrew to vanish from public view. When it comes to his wayward brother Andrew, King Charles III is also beyond exasperated and has disassociated himself publicly to make certain Andrew doesn’t appear with any senior members of the royal family."
Meanwhile, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner admitted Prince Andrew may feel William's wrath, as the future king has increased his own roles amid his father's ongoing cancer battle.
"More allegations of potential impropriety will cause King Charles and Prince William [to take] further action," Turner said. "William has gained a reputation for being hot-headed, and even Charles could see this as the last straw with his brother."
British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard additionally reflected on how ostracized Prince Andrew has become within the royal family.
"As the royal family still struggles to distance themselves from the toxic fallout and reputational damage caused by Prince Andrew, the banished duke is no longer welcomed at the prestigious royal events he once cherished. On the odd occasion, we spot a rather subdued and melancholic Prince Andrew riding on the grounds of Windsor Castle — a far cry from the hedonistic heights and popularity of his younger life," Chard noted.
"He’s struggling to be away from his beloved public life," she claimed. "He’s living a more isolated and forcibly private life, needing to keep his head down to reduce the frequency of negative stories and public assassinations in the press."
Chard insisted Prince Andrew will only "become less relevant as the years pass," adding, "He’s battling internally with the acceptance that he will never return to the former glory his official royal role once held."
"As ever, the royal family will endeavor to maintain a stiff upper lip, prioritizing service and duty. They will carry on with business as usual, championing and promoting the positive and inspiring work they experience every day," Chard continued.
