Prince William Seen Comforting Kate Middleton During 'Moment of Concern' at Royal Family's Christmas Walk
Kate Middleton attended the royal family's Christmas walk months after announcing she is cancer-free, but Prince William still managed to safeguard his wife while she met with civilians.
"She looked across at William and they exchanged a glance that came with an ignited smile, meaning her expression responded to his grin with an instant and wide smile of her own," body language expert Judi James told an outlet.
"His strongest moment of support here came at a distance then, but it was a powerful tie-sign between them nevertheless and with that response smile in place, Kate went out to greet the fans looking genuinely happy and touched," James noted.
According to James, Kate had a brief “moment of concern" while meeting with fans, but William quickly made her comfortable.
"We've seen William having to be more hands-off with Kate, taking his usual family spot of being along the other end of the line and watching on Christmas Day as Kate became consumed by the crowds who were all waiting to offer her hugs of their own," James noted.
“His smiles would be a given as the late Queen's legacy is all about stoicism, although there was a glimpse of some edge-to-edge teeth behind his lips that hinted at inner tension, even though he knew that Sophie and even the very dashing and experienced Jonny Thompson were close by Kate all through her Christmas outings and keeping the most caring of eyes on her," she shared, as other members of the royal family looked after the princess.
In March, Kate revealed that she had cancer, and although she is now in remission, the princess took her time returning to public duties.
James noted how throughout her journey, William worked to "embrace, cherish, and protect his wife through her health battles."
James claimed the duo had a “strong desire to create a happy and worry-free Christmas day for their three children," Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis after the princess' health battle.
William admitted 2024 proved to be difficult, as both Kate and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer.
"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life," the Prince of Wales told reporters when discussing Kate and Charles' condition. "So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."
"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," William noted. "But, from a personal family point of view… it's been brutal."
In September, Kate took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share she was cancer-free, but her road to recovery will still take time.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate said in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the princess continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
James spoke to Daily Mail.