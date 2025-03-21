'Emotionally Needy' Prince William Is Seen as Kate Middleton's 'Fourth Child' Since She Has to 'Manage' His 'Little Tantrums': Author
Though Prince William is next in line for the throne, Kate Middleton's husband still has some growing up to do.
In a new interview, author Tom Quinn discussed his new book Yes, Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants and revealed there's a portion of the tome that mentions how the dad-of-three can sometimes be immature behind palace doors.
"Occasionally, William has little tantrums and irritations if things aren’t done the way he wants them done [as heir to the British throne]. But Kate is very good at managing that in the same way that she manages the tantrums of their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis," Quinn shared. "And so, there’s a joke among the staff that Kate treats William as the fourth because he occasionally behaves like one."
The writer believes William's behavior stems from his "emotionally damaging childhood," which includes witnessing his parents' divorce and losing mom Princess Diana when he was 15 in 1997.
"The split between his parents was very public. All the unpleasantness between his parents was played out on the world stage. Meanwhile, he was looked after by paid staff," Quinn noted. "For much of that time, it created an adult in William who was very needy."
"When Kate and William first got together, William tended to have tantrums if things didn’t go his way because he was still this emotionally needy child who grew up into an emotionally needy adult," the author added, clarifying that the Prince of Wales' outbursts are "less so now."
Despite William's behavior, the parents-of-three's relationship is as strong as ever, with the latter gushing over Kate on her 43rd birthday.
- Shocking Fights: Prince William & Kate Middleton 'Throw Things At Each Other' During 'Terrible' Arguments, Claims Author
- Kate Middleton 'Treats Husband Prince William Like a Fourth Child Because He's Prone to Tantrums': Source
- Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Naughty' Sense of Humor Brings Them Closer Together
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable," the future king insisted via Instagram. "George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."
William was referring to his spouse's battle with cancer, which resulted in her temporarily stepping down from from her royal duties to receive treatment.
Fortunately, the brunette beauty announced in January she was in remission.
"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more," she gushed. "The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.
"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," Kate continued. "There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C."
Fox News spoke to Quinn.