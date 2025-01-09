or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYALS

Prince William Gushes Over 'Incredible Wife and Mother' Kate Middleton on Her 43rd Birthday After Cancer Battle: 'So Proud of You'

kate middleton gushes prince william birthday
Source: mega

Prince William gushed over Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday.

By:

Jan. 9 2025, Published 7:46 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince William gushed over his wife, Kate Middleton, on her 43rd birthday.

"To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W," the prince, 42, wrote alongside a portrait of his wife.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton gushes prince william birthday
Source: mega

Kate Middleton is now cancer-free.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people loved the tribute, especially since Kate had a tough 2024 battling cancer.

One person wrote, "Happy Birthday Catherine, wishing you a wonderful year ahead surrounded by family and loved ones ❤️," while another said, "This is so beautiful ❤️ Princess never forget “ We are all behind you” ❤️."

A third person added, "Happy birthday. May this be kinder to you. In awe of the strength you have demonstrated & the courage you have shown," while a fourth gushed, "Happy birthday, Princess!!!😍❤️."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton gushes prince william birthday
Source: mega

Prince William penned a touching tribute to his wife, Kate Middleton.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Kate, who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with the royal, announced in March 2024 that she was battling the disease.

In September, she revealed she is now cancer-free.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton gushes prince william birthday
Source: mega

Kate Middleton said it's a 'relief' she completed her chemotherapy last year.

Article continues below advertisement

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton gushes prince william birthday
Source: mega

Kate Middleton and Prince William got married in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, she made an appearance during the royal Christmas walk, where she spoke with onlookers about how her prognosis.

“I started my career in the Macmillan cancer unit, and I just wanted to say, you’re an inspiration to all the patients,” Rachel Anvil, who works at Cambridge’s Royal Papworth Hospital, told Kate in a video shared to Instagram.

“Thank you, honestly,” the princess replied, appearing moved by Anvil's words. “The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.