Prince William Gushes Over 'Incredible Wife and Mother' Kate Middleton on Her 43rd Birthday After Cancer Battle: 'So Proud of You'
Prince William gushed over his wife, Kate Middleton, on her 43rd birthday.
"To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W," the prince, 42, wrote alongside a portrait of his wife.
Of course, people loved the tribute, especially since Kate had a tough 2024 battling cancer.
One person wrote, "Happy Birthday Catherine, wishing you a wonderful year ahead surrounded by family and loved ones ❤️," while another said, "This is so beautiful ❤️ Princess never forget “ We are all behind you” ❤️."
A third person added, "Happy birthday. May this be kinder to you. In awe of the strength you have demonstrated & the courage you have shown," while a fourth gushed, "Happy birthday, Princess!!!😍❤️."
As OK! previously reported, Kate, who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with the royal, announced in March 2024 that she was battling the disease.
In September, she revealed she is now cancer-free.
- Prince William Is Planning a Memorable Birthday Celebration for Kate Middleton After Her 'Brutal' Year
- Kate Middleton Made 'It Clear' to King Charles That She Wants to 'Balance' Royal Duties While Caring for Her 3 Kids
- Prince William Is 'Being Very Careful' on How to Celebrate Kate Middleton's Birthday After Cancer-Free Announcement
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Since then, she made an appearance during the royal Christmas walk, where she spoke with onlookers about how her prognosis.
“I started my career in the Macmillan cancer unit, and I just wanted to say, you’re an inspiration to all the patients,” Rachel Anvil, who works at Cambridge’s Royal Papworth Hospital, told Kate in a video shared to Instagram.
“Thank you, honestly,” the princess replied, appearing moved by Anvil's words. “The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families.”