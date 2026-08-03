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Prince William's Son Prince Louis, 8, Is 'the Crown's Secret Weapon' Thanks to His 'Extraordinary Gift' of 'Making People Smile': Source

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Source: MEGA

Prince Louis is 'media gold,' one source declared.

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Aug. 3 2026, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

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Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis, often steals the show during official royal outings thanks to his infectious personality and his ability to charm the crowds — which is why the 8-year-old has been dubbed the royal family's "secret weapon" to staying in the public's good graces.

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Prince Louis 'Lights Up a Crowd'

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image of prince Louis and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince Louis 'loves meeting people,' a source shared.

A source told Rob Shuter for his Substack that Louis is "media gold."

“You can’t manufacture that kind of charisma. He genuinely loves meeting people, lights up in a crowd, and never looks like he’s performing. What you see is exactly who he is," the insider divulged.

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Prince Louis 'Brings Joy' to Crowds

image of George and Charlotte
Source: MEGA

Prince George represents 'duty' within the royal family, a source said.

“He’s the Crown’s secret weapon,” another source explained, adding how his older siblings, Prince George, 13, and Princess Charlotte, 11, both embody different qualities that reflect the next generation of the monarchy.

"George represents duty, Charlotte projects confidence, and Louis brings joy. Within seconds he can make people smile, and that’s an extraordinary gift for a modern royal," the insider said.

Kensington Palace reportedly "believes familiarity builds trust," as the "public feels they’ve grown up alongside these children, creating a connection that can’t be manufactured.”

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Prince Louis Joined His Family for the 2026 Commonwealth Games on August 1

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

The Wales family most recently stepped out for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“The Palace knows exactly what it has in Prince Louis — and you’ll be seeing a lot more of him in the years ahead," another insider chimed in.

Louis most recently stepped out alongside his siblings, as well as with William and Kate, both 44, for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, August 1.

The event marked the first time George, Charlotte and Louis made a public appearance in Scotland togeether. It was also the first time Louis joined the Prince and Princess of Wales for a sporting event.

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

The Commonwealth Games marked the first time Prince Louis publicly attended a sports event with his family.

During the Commonwealth Games, Louis was spotted smiling widely as he donned a cute bucket hat gifted to him by Team Wales. He was also seen giving a high-five to the athletic event's mascot, a unicorn named Finnie.

He took in several events during the games, including a tournament of netball, as well as a track cycling match.

Louis famously stole the scene during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 where he hilariously made funny faces for the cameras while standing on Buckingham Palace's balcony alongside the rest of the royal family.

William and Kate even joked about their son's antics on social media at the time, writing: “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…”

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