Prince William's Son Prince Louis, 8, Is 'the Crown's Secret Weapon' Thanks to His 'Extraordinary Gift' of 'Making People Smile': Source

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Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis, often steals the show during official royal outings thanks to his infectious personality and his ability to charm the crowds — which is why the 8-year-old has been dubbed the royal family's "secret weapon" to staying in the public's good graces.

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Prince Louis 'Lights Up a Crowd'

Source: MEGA Prince Louis 'loves meeting people,' a source shared.

A source told Rob Shuter for his Substack that Louis is "media gold." “You can’t manufacture that kind of charisma. He genuinely loves meeting people, lights up in a crowd, and never looks like he’s performing. What you see is exactly who he is," the insider divulged.

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Prince Louis 'Brings Joy' to Crowds

Source: MEGA Prince George represents 'duty' within the royal family, a source said.

“He’s the Crown’s secret weapon,” another source explained, adding how his older siblings, Prince George, 13, and Princess Charlotte, 11, both embody different qualities that reflect the next generation of the monarchy. "George represents duty, Charlotte projects confidence, and Louis brings joy. Within seconds he can make people smile, and that’s an extraordinary gift for a modern royal," the insider said. Kensington Palace reportedly "believes familiarity builds trust," as the "public feels they’ve grown up alongside these children, creating a connection that can’t be manufactured.”

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Prince Louis Joined His Family for the 2026 Commonwealth Games on August 1

Source: MEGA The Wales family most recently stepped out for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“The Palace knows exactly what it has in Prince Louis — and you’ll be seeing a lot more of him in the years ahead," another insider chimed in. Louis most recently stepped out alongside his siblings, as well as with William and Kate, both 44, for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, August 1. The event marked the first time George, Charlotte and Louis made a public appearance in Scotland togeether. It was also the first time Louis joined the Prince and Princess of Wales for a sporting event.

Source: MEGA The Commonwealth Games marked the first time Prince Louis publicly attended a sports event with his family.