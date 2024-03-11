OK Magazine
Kensington Palace Is Under 'Increasing Pressure' to Explain Kate Middleton's Bizarre Return to Instagram After Recent Photoshop Scandal

Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 11 2024, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

Kensington Palace is juggling another scandal after Kate Middleton's most recent photoshop fail. The Princess of Wales returned to Instagram on Sunday, March 10, in honor of Mother's Day, and fans quickly noticed something was off with the image.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton admitted to 'editing' a family photo.

"The palace will be under increasing pressure today to explain the situation," a source told an outlet.

"On one hand it (Kensington Palace) has made a public statement about the 'madness of social media' and on the other, they have added to the issue by directly issuing what appears to be an edited image," the insider continued.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton won't return to duties until Easter.

Many Brits were excited to see Kate smiling with her children after her operation, but various news agencies decided to "kill" the photo due to Kate's "amateur editing."

"At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image," the Associated Press revealed.

Some fans even inspected the photo.

"Professional photographer here. Look closely at Princess Charlotte’s wrist. This is what happens when you composite layers in Photoshop. I’m not speculating on why the photo was edited like this, but it’s weird," portrait photographer Martin Bamford said on Twitter.

Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen heading to an appointment on March 11.

OK! previously reported a spokesperson for the U.K.’s national news agency discussed the mishap in a statement.

“Like other news agencies, PA Media issued the handout image provided by Kensington Palace of the Princess of Wales and her children in good faith yesterday," the rep said.

“We became aware of concerns about the image and we carried a report about it last night, and made clear that we were seeking urgent clarification about the image from Kensington Palace. In the absence of that clarification, we are killing the image from our picture service," they added.

Source: MEGA

Prince William continues to attend royal events without Kate Middleton.

Before her bizarre return to social media, biographer Christopher Andersen predicted that Kate's approach to her leave of absence would help fuel additional rumors.

"She was trying to sneak out of Windsor with her mother and was clearly not pleased that they had been spotted by a photographer," Andersen told an outlet. "This cloak-and-dagger stuff is only going to fuel more speculation about what's really going on with Kate and with her father-in-law, King Charles."

Although the palace initially shrugged off any assumptions made about Kate, her Instagram post created more speculation.

"In its typically smug fashion, the palace issued a statement last week insisting that everything was going according to plan," the commentator continued. "They never explained, however, why Kate spent weeks in the hospital after ‘planned abdominal surgery’ and has needed to remain closeted away for months."

"It's all been terribly fishy from the get-go," he added.

Sources spoke to The Mirror.

