Kensington Palace Is Under 'Increasing Pressure' to Explain Kate Middleton's Bizarre Return to Instagram After Recent Photoshop Scandal

Many Brits were excited to see Kate smiling with her children after her operation, but various news agencies decided to "kill" the photo due to Kate's "amateur editing."

"At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image," the Associated Press revealed.

Some fans even inspected the photo.

"Professional photographer here. Look closely at Princess Charlotte’s wrist. This is what happens when you composite layers in Photoshop. I’m not speculating on why the photo was edited like this, but it’s weird," portrait photographer Martin Bamford said on Twitter.