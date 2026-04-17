Inside Prince George's Transformation as Second in Line to the British Throne: Photos
April 17 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
July 2013
Prince William and Kate Middleton's firstborn, Prince George, was born at St. Mary's Hospital on July 22, 2013.
In William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, author Russell Myers said the couple "spent hours" researching names for their first child ahead of George's birth — though the Princess of Wales reportedly had her "heart set" on a different name.
"Catherine had her heart set on Alexander for a boy or Alexandra (also Queen Elizabeth's middle name) for a girl," the author wrote, per an excerpt published in The Mirror. "William had privately voiced his preference for having a girl, and was keen to incorporate a tribute to his late mother [Princess Diana]."
They ultimately settled on George and Louis after narrowing their options.
April 2014
Kate was all smiles as she held her son at the Fairbairn Airbase in Australia.
July 2014
George was naturally endearing in a photo taken in honor of his first birthday.
December 2014
As part of the Cambridges' official Christmas photographs, William and Kate included an official portrait of George taken in a courtyard at Kensington Palace weeks prior to the photo's publication.
May 2015
The father-and-son tandem went twinning as they arrived at St. Mary's Hospital after Kate gave birth to daughter Princess Charlotte on May 2, 2015.
June 2015
Too cute to handle! George posed with his baby sister in a photo taken by Kate.
September 2016
George radiated pure joy at Government House during the 2016 Royal Tour of William and Kate.
December 2016
The future king enjoyed a candy cane during his family's Christmas Day service at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England.
July 2017
George was no longer a little one in the snap taken during his parents' royal tour of Poland and Germany.
September 2017
The second heir to the throne looked smart and stylish when he arrived for his first day of school at Thomas's School in Battersea, London.
April 2018
George, who was 4 years old at the time, was photographed at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, to meet his newborn baby brother, Prince Louis.
July 2018
He joined other royals for the christening of Louis at the Chapel Royal in July 2018.
June 2019
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George was present at Trooping the Colour in June 2019.
September 2019
Adorable royals! George and Charlotte stood close together for the photo before leaving Kensington Palace for their first day of school.
January 2020
George looked all grown up in a portrait featuring Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III and William.
March 2022
George suited up for Prince Philip's memorial service in March 2022.
June 2022
The young royal is growing into a fine young person!
July 2022
Kate captured a heartwarming portrait of George to mark his ninth birthday.
July 2023
George waved at the public while watching the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final in July 2023.
December 2023
The royals shared sweet moments at the Together at Christmas Carol Service in December 2023.
June 2024
George looked tidy and well-groomed on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour in 2024.
December 2024
While at the Together at Christmas Carol Service in 2024, George was photographed starting to look more like his father.
May 2025
George and the other members of the royal family watched the Red Arrows flypast, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
June 2025
William's family-of-five was spotted standing closely for Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2025.
December 2025
George was present at the Together at Christmas Carol Service in December 2025, spending quality time with his family.