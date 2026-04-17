Inside Prince George's Transformation as Second in Line to the British Throne: Photos

Prince George, 12, is growing up in the blink of an eye!

Prince George is the second in line to the British throne.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's firstborn, Prince George, was born at St. Mary's Hospital on July 22, 2013.

In William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, author Russell Myers said the couple "spent hours" researching names for their first child ahead of George's birth — though the Princess of Wales reportedly had her "heart set" on a different name.

"Catherine had her heart set on Alexander for a boy or Alexandra (also Queen Elizabeth's middle name) for a girl," the author wrote, per an excerpt published in The Mirror. "William had privately voiced his preference for having a girl, and was keen to incorporate a tribute to his late mother [Princess Diana]."

They ultimately settled on George and Louis after narrowing their options.