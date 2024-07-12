OK Magazine
Prince William Is 'Steering Kate Middleton Into' Princess Diana's Footsteps

Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 12 2024, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

Prince William is prioritizing caring for Kate Middleton as she battles cancer, but Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, believes the Prince of Wales is guiding his wife to carry out his mother's legacy.

Source: MEGA

Princess Diana tragically passed in 1997.

“He’s steering Kate into Diana’s footsteps," Burrell told an outlet. “I see the way she dresses and the way she behaves, and if her mother-in-law could say anything, she would tell her that she’s doing an incredible job because she’s never put a foot wrong and the country adores her.”

“With William by her side, Kate’s safe because he will take care of her and would never let anyone harm her," he added.

Source: MEGA

Princess Diana served as the Princess of Wales decades before Kate Middleton ascending to the role.

OK! previously reported the Princess of Wales is expected to take the summer to spend time with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as she continues to focus on her recovery.

"It's been one heck of a year for the royal family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together, mark the passing of an incredibly difficult few months and look to the future," Jennie Bond told an outlet.

"Like Catherine herself has said, cancer treatment brings with it a large measure of uncertainty and that must extend to whether she is able to spend part of the summer holidays at Balmoral," she added. "If she does go, I'm sure the whole family will want to surround her with love, support and renewed strength."

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is leaning on Prince William as she undergoes cancer treatment.

Typically, the royal family spends the season in Scotland, but Kate's ability to travel remains unknown.

"She, meanwhile, will want to make the summer months as fun and carefree for the children as she possibly can after everything she's been through," Bond continued.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is expected to spend the summer with her three kids.

King Charles is also undergoing cancer treatment, but His Majesty will still spend the warmer months at Balmoral.

"Just like in the late Queen's reign, time at Balmoral is family time," Bond explained. "And, if the King gets the chance, he will relish the chance to hang out with his grandchildren by reading them stories, teaching them about the wildlife around them, playing cards and enjoying picnics... weather permitting!"

"The summer stay up there has always been a time primarily for family for a gathering in the peace of the Scottish countryside after the busyness and noise of their working lives in London and elsewhere. It's a 'breathe, relax and be still' kind of place, and that's what they all love about it," she added.

Bond alluded to the famous brood using the period to digest the ongoing royal health crises.

"And, this year, more than ever, they all need to gather themselves and re-group for what they must all hope will be better days to come," the commentator added.

Burrell spoke to Closer.

