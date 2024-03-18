OK Magazine
Kate Middleton Is 'More Compliant' and 'Eager to Please' the Royal Family Than Princess Diana Was

Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 18 2024, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

As the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is building upon Princess Diana's legacy, but the future queen has a different approach to royal duties than her predecessor.

Diana was branded as the "people's princess," and Kate is cultivating her own reputation while carrying the same title as Diana.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana share the Princess of Wales title.

"Altering a photo is not something that Diana would ever have considered doing because she knew full well that she would be crucified if she did," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "Diana was a loner."

The mom-of-three recently took the fault for posting an edited image on Instagram after taking a step back from duties due to her abdominal surgery.

"Kate is the consummate team player," the biographer added. "The palace wouldn't have dared ask Diana to apologize for anything — they knew that the answer would be a resounding 'no.'"

"Kate, on the other hand, is more compliant, more eager to please," Andersen claimed. "Among senior royals, she's always been more of a ‘go along to get along’ type. One can't help but feel she is being taken advantage of at a time when it has become increasingly clear that she is coping with a health matter that is more serious than we've been led to believe."

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton was criticized for 'editing' a photo.

Kate took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and said she "occasionally experiments with editing."

"My guess is Kate volunteered to issue a mea culpa statement, and her less-than-gallant handlers were happy to have her take the fall," Andersen said about the ordeal. "They probably thought that Kate's apology would serve the dual purpose of explaining what was going on with that photograph and simultaneously reassuring people that she's very much alive and well and aware of the public's concern."

"Obviously, they didn't think it through," he added.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton will return to royal duties for Easter.

Kate Middleton
Since beginning her medical leave, fans have wondered about Kate's condition, and her team continues to be protective of her privacy.

"The palace could certainly have just issued a general explanation, not assigning blame to any specific individual," Andersen shared. "They could have merely said that, as with most retouched photographs, the goal was to make everyone look better.”

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton studied art history at St Andrews.

During the early stages of her romance with Prince William, Kate was an art history student at St Andrews, and the Prince of Wales recently called his wife "arty" despite her botched photo. Due to the brunette beauty's love of the humanities, Andersen viewed Kate's statement as honest.

"Kate is a talented curator and photographer. I'm inclined to believe her when she says she retouched the photograph," Andersen explained. "The mistake of thinking she could pass it off to the press was entirely hers."

"Compounding that error in judgment is her half-explanation, which raises more questions than it answers," he continued. “What, exactly, did she retouch and why? Once again, the palace has failed Kate and the royal family by just releasing little provocative tidbits of information and leaving the public hanging."

"The inevitable result is chaos, confusion, and a plethora of conspiracy theories," Andersen concluded.

Andersen spoke to Fox News Digital.

