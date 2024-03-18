Kate Middleton Is 'More Compliant' and 'Eager to Please' the Royal Family Than Princess Diana Was

"Altering a photo is not something that Diana would ever have considered doing because she knew full well that she would be crucified if she did," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "Diana was a loner."

The mom-of-three recently took the fault for posting an edited image on Instagram after taking a step back from duties due to her abdominal surgery.

"Kate is the consummate team player," the biographer added. "The palace wouldn't have dared ask Diana to apologize for anything — they knew that the answer would be a resounding 'no.'"

"Kate, on the other hand, is more compliant, more eager to please," Andersen claimed. "Among senior royals, she's always been more of a ‘go along to get along’ type. One can't help but feel she is being taken advantage of at a time when it has become increasingly clear that she is coping with a health matter that is more serious than we've been led to believe."