King Charles 'Hints' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Should Visit Balmoral as His Majesty Battles Cancer
The royal family is preparing to spend the warmer months in Balmoral, and according to an expert, King Charles hopes to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Scotland during his summer break.
"According to people I’ve spoken to at Kensington Palace, King Charles has hinted to Harry and Meghan that they should come to Balmoral in the summer to see if something can be done about the ongoing feud in the family," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"Charles knows that Harry and Meghan are much more likely to respond positively to an invitation after the shock of Harry‘s father’s cancer diagnosis and Kate’s cancer diagnosis," he added. "It’s one of those situations where good might just come out of bad."
OK! previously reported an insider-shared His Majesty wants to spend time with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
“I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short," the source told an outlet. “Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit.”
“It was a fantastic visit and, of course, the king was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time,” the source added when discussing the Sussexes' 2022 U.K. visit.
Aside from the Sussexes' kids living in the U.S., Harry is expected to visit Charles in May as he battles cancer.
"Harry's priority when he comes to England is to see his dad. He is pretty focused on this," another source told an outlet. "It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane, to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges and enjoy each other's company like before."
"Harry knows it will be awkward, but it's a time to put pride and differences to one side," he continued.
The Duke of Sussex will attend an event honoring the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games, but he will visit Charles while in his native nation.
"He is coming over for his charity work, which is so important to him so he will juggle his schedule accordingly, but seeing his dad will come first," the insider explained. "He wants the family to get back to the way they were and is going to be making extra effort with his brother Wills too, as difficult as it may be."
"Now, more than ever, with Kate's cancer diagnosis too, Harry wants them to know he is there for them," they added.
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.