Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton Wants a 'Carefree' Summer With Her Children After a 'Difficult Few Months'

kate middleton wants carefree summer children cancer battle
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 8 2024, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

Though Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment, she wants to make sure she's focusing on her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during their summer break.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is focused on her cancer treatment.

"It's been one heck of a year for the royal family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together, mark the passing of an incredibly difficult few months and look to the future," Jennie Bond told an outlet.

"Like Catherine herself has said, cancer treatment brings with it a large measure of uncertainty and that must extend to whether she is able to spend part of the summer holidays at Balmoral," she added. "If she does go, I'm sure the whole family will want to surround her with love, support and renewed strength."

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton returned to the spotlight at Trooping the Colour.

The future queen took six months away from the spotlight due to her cancer diagnosis, but she returned to her role during Trooping the Colour. As Kate continues to follow doctor's orders, she will continue to take on a reduced workload.

"She, meanwhile, will want to make the summer months as fun and carefree for the children as she possibly can after everything she's been through," Bond added.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is expected to focus on her three kids and cancer treatment.

Typically, the Windsors focus on building memories together in Scotland during the warmer months.

"Just like in the late Queen's reign, time at Balmoral is family time," Bond explained. "And, if the King gets the chance, he will relish the chance to hang out with his grandchildren by reading them stories, teaching them about the wildlife around them, playing cards and enjoying picnics... weather permitting!"

"The summer stay up there has always been a time primarily for family for a gathering in the peace of the Scottish countryside after the busyness and noise of their working lives in London and elsewhere. It's a 'breathe, relax and be still' kind of place, and that's what they all love about it," she added.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is a beloved figure within the royal family.

Kate Middleton
Kate isn't the only royal focused on their well-being, as King Charles has cancer, and Princess Anne recently suffered a concussion in a horse accident.

"And, this year, more than ever, they all need to gather themselves and re-group for what they must all hope will be better days to come," the commentator added of the royal family.

OK! previously reported that it will be a surprise if Kate attends Wimbledon, an event she used to go to in the past.

"The Princess of Wales is president of the All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon — in other words, she presents trophies to the winners," Cameron Walker told GB News. "She did that last year, she bought her children George and Charlotte to watch the tennis."

"She took over that role from Prince Edward, Duke of Kent," he added. "He's clearly approaching his 90s and he stood down from that role."

Kate is a proud tennis fan and often attends the sporting event, but she isn't being pressured to take on engagements at this time.

"Kensington Palace has not ruled out whether she'll make an appearance," the royal commentator noted.

"But what is very clear and what they've always said, when they announced that she had cancer and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, was if she feels well enough and if she feels able to, she will attend an engagement," he added. "That's what we saw with Trooping the Colour."

Bond spoke to OK! U.K.

