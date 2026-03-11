NEWS Prince William Takes a Stand Against Sarah Ferguson's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Insider Reveals: 'He Doesn't Want to See Her Face Again' Source: MEGA Prince William is reportedly distancing the royal family from Sarah Ferguson following her ties to Jeffrey Epstein. OK! Staff March 11 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William has reportedly taken a strong stance against his disgraced relative, Sarah Ferguson. An insider dished that the future king is determined to keep Ferguson away from the royal family following the emergence of emails that expose her past connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince William has reportedly taken a strong stance against Sarah Ferguson.

Article continues below advertisement

“William’s made it clear to everyone that Sarah is persona non grata,” the source stated. “He doesn’t want to ever see her face again.”

Article continues below advertisement

In 2008, Epstein was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution. He died in 2019 while awaiting trial on additional s-- trafficking charges. Ferguson has publicly distanced herself from Epstein, claiming through a representative that she was “taken in” by his “lies.” However, newly released correspondence indicates a different narrative.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The move comes after renewed scrutiny over Sarah Ferguson's ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Sky News reports that Ferguson sought Epstein’s advice on establishing a women’s empowerment brand and even considered making him a major stakeholder. The Telegraph highlights that Ferguson and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, visited Epstein shortly after his release from prison in 2009.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA An insider claimed Prince William does not want Sarah Ferguson around the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

In a further twist, Ferguson sought Epstein’s assistance in securing a job and housing for her “pretty” goddaughter. “Sarah has always claimed that she cut ties with Epstein,” the insider noted. “But the truth is finally out and it’s beyond damning.”

Article continues below advertisement

Despite ongoing speculation about Ferguson's potential return to royal duties, the insider insisted that she has no chance of redemption with William. Last year, she and her ex-husband, ex-Prince Andrew, were stripped of their royal titles due to their association with Epstein, despite their denials of any wrongdoing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson previously said she was misled by Jeffrey Epstein.