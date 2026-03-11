Prince William Takes a Stand Against Sarah Ferguson's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Insider Reveals: 'He Doesn't Want to See Her Face Again'
March 11 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Prince William has reportedly taken a strong stance against his disgraced relative, Sarah Ferguson.
An insider dished that the future king is determined to keep Ferguson away from the royal family following the emergence of emails that expose her past connections to Jeffrey Epstein.
“William’s made it clear to everyone that Sarah is persona non grata,” the source stated. “He doesn’t want to ever see her face again.”
In 2008, Epstein was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution. He died in 2019 while awaiting trial on additional s-- trafficking charges. Ferguson has publicly distanced herself from Epstein, claiming through a representative that she was “taken in” by his “lies.” However, newly released correspondence indicates a different narrative.
Sky News reports that Ferguson sought Epstein’s advice on establishing a women’s empowerment brand and even considered making him a major stakeholder. The Telegraph highlights that Ferguson and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, visited Epstein shortly after his release from prison in 2009.
In a further twist, Ferguson sought Epstein’s assistance in securing a job and housing for her “pretty” goddaughter. “Sarah has always claimed that she cut ties with Epstein,” the insider noted. “But the truth is finally out and it’s beyond damning.”
Despite ongoing speculation about Ferguson's potential return to royal duties, the insider insisted that she has no chance of redemption with William.
Last year, she and her ex-husband, ex-Prince Andrew, were stripped of their royal titles due to their association with Epstein, despite their denials of any wrongdoing.
“Fergie and Andrew are so radioactive at this point that they could topple the whole monarchy,” the source asserted. “But William is h---bent on making sure that doesn’t happen, and that means keeping both Andrew and Sarah far, far away.”