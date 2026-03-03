Sarah Ferguson 'Will Find It Very Hard to Come Back' Into the Royal Fold After Slew of Scandals
Sarah Ferguson won't have an easy time trying to get back into the good graces of the royal family.
The ex-Duchess of York, 66, had a series of scandals that have plagued her reputation in recent months, including her unearthed friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Sarah Ferguson May Not Be Able to 'Bounce Back' This Time
Royal author Andrew Lownie told People on March 3 that Ferguson “will find it very hard to come back" to The Firm.
“She always thinks she can bounce back,” an insider also divulged to the publication. “But this isn’t something that can blow over.”
Ferguson was evicted from her Windsor home, Royal Lodge, alongside her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Sarah Ferguson Is Laying Low for the Time Being
The former couple — who lived at the residence together since 2008 despite divorcing in 1996 —were both linked to Epstein, and their reputations have suffered because of it.
Since Andrew, 66, has moved into the royal family's Sandringham Estate, the children's book author has been laying low, and her location is unclear.
She hasn't been seen in several months and has been staying under the radar, with her last known appearance being at her granddaughter Athena's christening at St James's Palace in December 2025.
Andrew and Ferguson reunited with other members of the royal family at their daughter Princess Beatrice's child's intimate baptismal event.
She reportedly went to the Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich, Switzerland, in January to wind down.
“She always feels at home at Paracelsus, and knows she’ll get love and attention there, as well as expert health treatment when she’s feeling at her most vulnerable,” an insider told Daily Mail. “Sarah has built up a strong relationship with Paracelsus, so it was the obvious place for her to get away from everything.”
Sarah Ferguson Is Struggling With Her Mental Health
On February 19, Andrew was arrested for allegedly sending Epstein confidential travel documents of his trips, which he took when he was a trade envoy for the United Kingdom.
One day after he was taken into custody, it was reported that the Weight Watchers spokesperson was struggling with her well-being.
“I’ve been talking to some of her friends. She sounds in a bad way. She’s been telling people she is really suffering with her mental health and thinks everyone is out to get her,” a source dished to Daily Mail.
As she considers next steps, Sarah would “like to stay in the Windsor area to make it relatively easy for [daughters] Beatrice and Eugenie to visit with her grandchildren.”