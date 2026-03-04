Jeffrey Epstein Suggested Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Hold Shares in Business Venture to Help Sarah Ferguson's Financial Crisis, Emails Reveal
March 4 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson's money troubles brought her to ask none other than Jeffrey Epstein for help back in the day.
The now-dead financier reportedly proposed that the ex-Duchess of York's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, hold shares in a new venture to help out their dear old mom.
Sarah Ferguson Asked Jeffrey Epstein for Help With Her Cash Flow Problems
According to newly released emails from the Epstein files, released by the DOJ, Ferguson, 66, asked him for cash in 2010 following the downfall of Hartmoor, her lifestyle brand.
"Is there any chance I could borrow 50 or 100,000 US dollars to help get through the small bills that are pushing me over.. Had to ask. If you cannot, Giuseppe said he would, but I am embarrassed to ask him," the Weight Watchers spokeswoman emailed Epstein in January 2010.
The individual named Giuseppe is reported to be Giuseppe Cipriani, the famed New York restaurateur and an old pal of Ferguson's.
However, Epstein refused her request and wrote back: "i cannot do anything until July at earliest, dictated by current restrictions."
She then asked Epstein to contact Cipriani for her, to which the financier responded back: "i could but it would be impolite, you need to address these issues, you are great."
As a result, Epstein suggested a solution to her money problems by connecting her with businessman Keith Frankel.
Jeffrey Epstein Proposed Sarah Ferguson Sell Health Products on QVC
Epstein had the idea of having a new joint business venture between Frankel and Ferguson, who would use her name to sell health products through QVC.
Following a business meeting in March 2010, Epstein typed back to Fergsuon: "keith just left. we should talk, he was concerned that you had the rights to use your name. he was concerned that someone said you did not want equity, ( the [Beatrice] and [Eugenie] should own the shares )."
The Ex-Duchess of York and Jeffrey Epstein Frequently Emailed Each Other
Beatrice was 21 years old, while Eugenie was 19 when the emails were apparently written. It's unknown if the York princesses were aware of the business dealings.
Ferguson and Epstein exchanged many emails in the early 2010s, including one message where the children's book author begged him to marry her.
"You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me," she penned in one note also sent in January 2010.
Other correspondence had also taken place between the two, including another one where Ferguson offered Epstein private tours of Buckingham Palace.