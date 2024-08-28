Prince William 'Tolerated' Prince Harry Before the Duke 'Crossed the Line' With 'Spare'

While William may not care that he no longer spends time with his sibling, royal experts wonder if Kate Middleton misses the friendship she had with her brother-in-law, as Christopher Andersen previously alluded to the Princess of Wales being willing to reconcile with the duke.

However, "above all else, Kate is loyal to her husband," the royal commentator shared. "She understands completely why William is still fuming. Kate is not about to pressure William while he has so much on his plate, notably her cancer and the king's cancer battle as well."

"The last time Harry was at Balmoral Castle was in September 2022, when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, died there," Andersen pointed out. "His absence from Balmoral this summer is just one more sign that the royal family — Kate included — prefer to have Harry out of sight and out of mind for the time being."