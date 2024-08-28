Prince William 'Tolerated' Prince Harry Before the Duke 'Crossed the Line' With 'Spare'
Prince William and Prince Harry seemed close before the duke's "Megxit" scandal, but their rift might have actually started way before the duke's explosive move to the U.S.
"Presumably Noel [Gallagher] was just tolerating it for a while, and then he was like I don't need this in my life — the same with William," Isabel Webster told GB News, comparing the princes to the Oasis bandmate and his up and down relationship with brother Liam.
"He was like, Harry's the fun one, until the point where he crossed the line," she added.
While William may not care that he no longer spends time with his sibling, royal experts wonder if Kate Middleton misses the friendship she had with her brother-in-law, as Christopher Andersen previously alluded to the Princess of Wales being willing to reconcile with the duke.
However, "above all else, Kate is loyal to her husband," the royal commentator shared. "She understands completely why William is still fuming. Kate is not about to pressure William while he has so much on his plate, notably her cancer and the king's cancer battle as well."
"The last time Harry was at Balmoral Castle was in September 2022, when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, died there," Andersen pointed out. "His absence from Balmoral this summer is just one more sign that the royal family — Kate included — prefer to have Harry out of sight and out of mind for the time being."
Over the years, Kate has been painted as a mediator within the royal family, but the princess was unable to push William and Harry toward a compromise.
"Kate made an effort to bring the brothers back together in the beginning," Andersen claimed. "One of the most poignant scenes in this whole saga was during Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, when Kate was seen stepping aside so the brothers could be together as they left the funeral service and walked up the hill to Windsor Castle."
"When that didn’t work, Kate continued to try and soften up her husband," he added. "But Kate understandably threw up her hands when Harry trashed William and Charles in his memoir Spare two years later."
Despite Andersen's analysis, the royal family is expected to prioritize Kate and King Charles' cancer battles instead of their ongoing feud with Harry.
"Harry and Meghan are not on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ radar right now," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield shared. "Catherine is still receiving chemotherapy, is still exhausted, and is focused on her health and family."
"The bigger picture no longer includes Harry," Schofield claimed. "[The royals] are focused on Kate's health, the future of their family, and the future of the crown.