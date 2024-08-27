Kate Middleton Wants to End Feud With Prince Harry — But Princess Is 'Loyal' to 'Fuming' Husband Prince William

"Above all else, Kate is loyal to her husband," royal expert Christopher Andersen shared. "She understands completely why William is still fuming. Kate is not about to pressure William while he has so much on his plate, notably her cancer and the king's cancer battle as well."

As for Harry and Meghan Markle, amid the royal health crises, the pair have been excluded from family gatherings.

"The last time Harry was at Balmoral Castle was in September 2022, when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, died there," Andersen pointed out. "His absence from Balmoral this summer is just one more sign that the royal family — Kate included — prefer to have Harry out of sight and out of mind for the time being."