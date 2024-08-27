Kate Middleton Wants to End Feud With Prince Harry — But Princess Is 'Loyal' to 'Fuming' Husband Prince William
Prince Harry and Kate Middleton were once close friends, but their relationship unraveled when the Duke of Sussex left the royal fold.
Four years after "Megxit," experts believe the Princess of Wales is ready to reconcile with her brother-in-law, but not without Prince William's approval.
"Above all else, Kate is loyal to her husband," royal expert Christopher Andersen shared. "She understands completely why William is still fuming. Kate is not about to pressure William while he has so much on his plate, notably her cancer and the king's cancer battle as well."
As for Harry and Meghan Markle, amid the royal health crises, the pair have been excluded from family gatherings.
"The last time Harry was at Balmoral Castle was in September 2022, when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, died there," Andersen pointed out. "His absence from Balmoral this summer is just one more sign that the royal family — Kate included — prefer to have Harry out of sight and out of mind for the time being."
In Harry & Meghan and Spare, Harry threw jabs at William and Kate's marriage. Other personal information included in his various tell-alls also impacted his ties to the royal family.
"Kate looks at Harry, and she sees a very lost soul," one source told a publication. "She’s still incredibly fond of him and so saddened that it's come to this situation where he's completely excommunicated himself from the whole family and there now seems to be this wall that can't be broken down."
In the past, Kate has been seen as a mediator between the royal brothers, but things worsened after the publication of Spare.
"Kate made an effort to bring the brothers back together in the beginning," Andersen claimed. "One of the most poignant scenes in this whole saga was during Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, when Kate was seen stepping aside so the brothers could be together as they left the funeral service and walked up the hill to Windsor Castle."
"When that didn’t work, Kate continued to try and soften up her husband," he added. "But Kate understandably threw up her hands when Harry trashed William and Charles in his memoir ‘Spare’ two years later."
Despite past close bonds, Kate is keeping her circle close-knit since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
"Harry and Meghan are not on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ radar right now," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield shared. "Catherine is still receiving chemotherapy, is still exhausted, and is focused on her health and family."
"The bigger picture no longer includes Harry," Schofield claimed. "[The royals] are focused on Kate's health, the future of their family, and the future of the crown."
OK! previously reported biographer Tom Quinn predicted the Duke of Sussex regrets no longer having that bond with Kate.
"He really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to. Losing Kate was Harry's second great loss after losing his mother," the royal author told an outlet. "Meghan doesn't feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should’ve been the one person in the royal family to back her against every difficulty."
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.