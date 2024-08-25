OK Magazine
Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton Joins Royal Family for Church Service in Scotland Amid Treatment

Photo of Kate Middleton.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton made her first public appearance in over a month amid her cancer treatment.

Aug. 25 2024, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton is back in action!

On Sunday, August 25, the Princess of Wales, 42, was spotted making a public appearance with the royal family at the Crathie Church on Balmoral Estate in Ballater, England, amid her cancer treatment.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a feather hat and light brown outfit.

Kate was seen attending a service at the place of worship alongside her husband, Prince William, her eldest son, Prince George, 11.

The brunette beauty stepped out wearing a light brown outfit and a feather hat for the occasion, while William donned a classic navy suit.

According to Daily Mail, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Dutchess of Edinburgh and their son, James Wessex, also were seen at the church.

The outing marked the mother-of-three first public appearance in over a month as she continued to battle cancer.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton's last big public appearance was at Wimbledon in July.

As OK! previously reported, a source recently dished on how William has been a great support system for Kate amid her health crisis.

“He’s been her absolute rock. He’s taken on more household duties, been caring for the kids, juggling more responsibilities,” the insider shared. “Kate’s diagnosis has brought them so much closer together. They take nothing for granted.”

Kate announced back in March that she had the often-fatal disease. However, the royal revealed she would only be undergoing preemptive chemotherapy following an abdominal surgery.

While she took a great deal of time out of the spotlight during her treatment, Kate is apparently ready to get back into the spotlight.

Source: MEGA

Prince William has been Kate Middleton's 'rock' amid her cancer treatment.

“Kate is very excited to be getting back in the swing of royal duties,” the source said, noting it is possible she joins William in New York City on September 24 for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

“They’ve been craving the chance to get away and have some fun, so this serves as a perfect opportunity to do just that,” they continued. “Being away from the kids and holed up in a ritzy hotel will be a treat, plus they love New York and its energy.”

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton revealed she was diagnosed with cancer in March.

Before she was spotted at the church on Sunday, August 25, Kate was last seen attending Wimbledon with daughter Princess Charlotte in July. Additionally, in June, she was present at Trooping the Colour.

Royal expert Phil Dampier previously weighed in on Kate’s recent appearances, saying, "It's a very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first of all at Trooping the Colour and then at Wimbledon, so clearly she's a lot better.”

Source: OK!

"It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn," he stated. "You know we can expect to see her start to gradually, slowly do some public engagements, but, as I said earlier, it will totally depend on the medical advice."

