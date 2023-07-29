Prince William Wants to 'Put His Feud With Prince Harry Behind Them for the Sake of the Monarchy'
Are Prince Harry and Prince William able to put the past behind them once and for all?
“William wants to put his feud with Harry behind them for the sake of the monarchy,” an insider dished.
Recently, it's been reported that Harry, 38, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, are interested in potentially returning to the royal family after leaving in 2020. But it seems like William won't let Harry back into the fold so quickly. “He will agree to let Harry come back but not as a ‘part- time royal,’” the source said.
“He says it wouldn’t be fair to the other working members of the royal family — and that if Harry expects to get back on the royal payroll he’ll have to make a clean break from his life in the U.S.," the insider continued, adding that William's wife, Kate Middleton, is supportive of her husband's decisions. “She’s privately counseling William to be firm and to not compromise his integrity.”
For his part, the red-headed prince is adamant that his brood treat his wife fairly.
"They accused the royals of racism and stand by that claim,” the insider noted of the 2021 Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview. “They think implicit bias training would be a good thing for the royal family to invest in.”
Additionally, Harry wants to keep his California home. “Harry doesn’t want to become a prisoner of the palace,” explained the insider. “He and Meghan want to keep a sense of balance in their lives and their mental health intact.”
“He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves,” the source added. “He hopes that will please William and show that they’re serious about coming back.”
As OK! previously reported, Harry and Meghan's Spotify deal recently fell apart, leading them to rethink their next move. Though running back to Harry's family may be in the back of their minds, expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that would not be the best idea.
"This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks," he told GB News. "It would be a humiliation for Meghan and Harry.
"The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary," he added.
