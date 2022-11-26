Everything We Know About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Life In California

The twosome and their tots — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — currently reside in a $14 million mansion, where the former actress, 41, goes about their daily "morning rush."

"I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older. But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie's up," she spilled in a rare interview of their routine. "I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs."