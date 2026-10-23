Prince William Says He 'Loves' to Watch 'The Traitors' With 'Obsessed' Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis: 'It's Really Good'

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Prince William can’t get enough of The Traitors. The Prince of Wales revealed his love for the reality TV series during a surprise appearance on The Graham Norton Show, recorded on October 22. “I love it, the family loves it,” he gushed. “[Princess] Charlotte and [Prince] Louis are obsessed with it. It’s really good telly.” He sat on the famous red couch next to Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham and Robert Irwin on the episode, which will air on Friday, October 23.

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Source: MEGA Prince William appeared on the show with Cate Blanchett and Robert Irwin.

He even admitted to fangirling over one of the more paranoid cast members on The Celebrity Traitors when he saw them out and about. “I saw Ross Kemp the day after the first episode and I couldn’t help but try – in the most appropriate way – to touch him to see what reaction I got from him,” he said, referencing Kemp's nervous energy on the show. “Turns out he was really jumpy!” The reality show isn’t the only place that the prince likes to dive into suspense, as he admitted to also being a major fan of Christopher Nolan films.

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'I Love Getting Immersed'

Source: MEGA Prince William is a fan of 'deep-thinking' films.

“I love getting immersed in deep-thinking films,” he gushed. “I like action films too, but I like something a bit different. I’m a big fan of everything Christopher Nolan does.” William noted that The Dark Knight trilogy, starring Christian Bale, was one of his favorite watches. “His films are fantastic – The Dark Knight series is psychologically dark and deep and I absolutely love that,” he added. “He takes concepts that are completely out there and makes them incredibly entertaining.”

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Source: MEGA Prince William spoke about the Earthshot Prize, which he founded.

William appeared on the show along with other individuals involved in the Earthshot Prize, which the heir to the throne spearheads. He founded the award in 2020 to find and celebrate innovative solutions for repairing the planet by 2030. “For many years I was hearing stories about environmental issues and one thing that struck me was the negativity and doom, which got me down,” he explained about the award, of which there are five recipients each year. “I thought we could do something more powerful and more optimistic and the idea of an awards ceremony came about and we could talk about urgency and optimism together. It’s all about getting excited,” he continued.

Prince William's DJ Aspirations

Source: MEGA Prince William had DJ aspirations.