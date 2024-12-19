Prince William Is 'Ignoring' Rift With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Focus on the Earthshot Prize

William, who first founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020, continues to build up the initiative and advocate for conservation. While the father-of-three expands Earthshot Prize's reach, the Sussexes have been under fire for discussing global warming while using private planes.

"He knows, though this is seldom referred to by those who speak out on climate change, that there is far too much preaching on this topic," Fitzwilliams explained.

"William realizes that if people are constantly told what not to do, that they shouldn't fly or eat less meat, that sort of thing turns people off," he noted.