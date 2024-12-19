Prince William Is 'Ignoring' Rift With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Focus on the Earthshot Prize
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship unraveled after Spare was published, but the former doesn't seem focused on reconciling with his estranged brother.
"There is, as everyone knows, a rift in the royal family, but the Sussexes, not William, were the cause of it," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News, referring to the Sussexes' tell-all projects. "Harry and Meghan have spoken about environmental matters and have not always practiced what they preached."
"However, it is clear that William is emphasizing the purpose of the Earthshot Prize, which is to find solutions to the environmental crisis," Fitzwilliams added.
William, who first founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020, continues to build up the initiative and advocate for conservation. While the father-of-three expands Earthshot Prize's reach, the Sussexes have been under fire for discussing global warming while using private planes.
"He knows, though this is seldom referred to by those who speak out on climate change, that there is far too much preaching on this topic," Fitzwilliams explained.
"William realizes that if people are constantly told what not to do, that they shouldn't fly or eat less meat, that sort of thing turns people off," he noted.
William also opened up about his inspiration for the project in a promotional video.
"[I want to] celebrate talent and solutions, rather than telling people don't do this or don't do that," William told actress Hannah Waddingham. "You've got to be so careful because there's been a lot of that."
"I don't want to preach, I want to find solutions," the future king admitted.
Aside from the Earthshot Prize, William and Harry both supported The Diana Awards — but failed to reunite for the gathering on Thursday, December 5. OK! previously reported a source claimed William and Harry were unable to put their differences aside to honor their late mother, Princess Diana.
According to a friend, William “f------ hates” Harry after he released several explosive projects attacking the monarchy.
William opted out of attending the event but wrote a letter to attendees celebrating their achievements.
“I am so proud of the impact every one of you has had on your communities and beyond. You are driven by kindness and compassion and through this you are all changing the world for the better," William penned.
Though William chose to skip the gathering, Harry was able to make a virtual appearance.
“My mother’s belief in the power of young people to drive positive change continues to inspire me," Harry told the audience. "No matter the challenges we face, whether it’s climate change, mental health or systemic injustices, her legacy and the efforts of young people to inspire further action in the world fill me with hope.”
The public distance between William and Harry impacts their reputation, as they pursue their philanthropic passions.
“It’s extraordinary how what was essentially a family argument has got completely out of proportion and is now causing immense damage not just to Harry’s reputation, but also to the king, who looks weak for not being able to crack his sons’ heads together, and the future king, William, who looks petty and ridiculous," a source stated.
“Whether or not it is the case, it looks very much like William refused to attend the awards after hearing Harry was making a video appearance," they continued. "Is this how he is going to rule the country?”
The princes' former schoolmate was disappointed to see their inability to come together.
“The Windsors are known for being obstinate, and this is a sad indictment of both brothers’ obstinacy. It’s in honor of their mother, for goodness sake," the pal shared.