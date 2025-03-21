Prince William Wears Army Gear at Military Camp in Estonia Amid Country's Response to the Russia-Ukraine War: Photos

Prince William was seen operating a tank with a solider at the military camp.

On Thursday, March 20, the Prince of Wales, 42, was spotted in army gear while at the Tapa military camp in Estonia amid the country’s response to the Russia-Ukraine war.

In the images from the visit, the father-of-three donned a green and brown camouflage ensemble with a matching green hat. The royal talked with soldiers and met with the President of Estonia, Alar Karis.

At the camp, William trained alongside NATO's Mercian Regiment, which protects the eastern flank as Russia attempts to invade Ukraine. The heir to the British crown also attended a handover ceremony as the Royal Dragoon Guards gave authority on the camp to the Mercian Regiment.