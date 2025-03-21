Prince William Wears Army Gear at Military Camp in Estonia Amid Country's Response to the Russia-Ukraine War: Photos
Attention: Prince William is wearing camo!
On Thursday, March 20, the Prince of Wales, 42, was spotted in army gear while at the Tapa military camp in Estonia amid the country’s response to the Russia-Ukraine war.
In the images from the visit, the father-of-three donned a green and brown camouflage ensemble with a matching green hat. The royal talked with soldiers and met with the President of Estonia, Alar Karis.
At the camp, William trained alongside NATO's Mercian Regiment, which protects the eastern flank as Russia attempts to invade Ukraine. The heir to the British crown also attended a handover ceremony as the Royal Dragoon Guards gave authority on the camp to the Mercian Regiment.
Some snapshots showed William sitting in a tank with a helmet on, while others displayed the star playing pool alongside the other servicemen.
As OK! previously reported, while the hats William wore at the camp covered his lack of hair, he was recently praised for joking about his baldness.
During a March 11 visit to the West Midlands in England, the political figurehead made a lighthearted comment about his thinning locks. In a clip from the outing, William was seen taking selfies with fans when he pointed out how one woman had bright red tresses.
“Look at your hair! It’s fantastic. I wish I had hair like that. Amazing,” he said, to which the individual laughed, prompting to him add, “I know, I’ve not a chance.”
Social media exploded with comments about how down-to-earth William was.
“I love how William is so at ease with his own skin that he can joke about his hair and no awkwardness there,” one person gushed, while another noted, “William is very charismatic, he’s the People’s Prince.”
- Prince William Pokes Fun at His Thinning Locks: 'I Wish I Had Hair Like That!'
- Kate Middleton Caught Making Cheeky Joke About Prince William's Beard During Remembrance Sunday Gathering
- Prince William 'Really Loves How He Looks With a Beard' But He's Always 'Followed Royal Protocol Out of Respect' for Queen Elizabeth
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“He’s a nice man!” a third declared, as a fourth individual said, “Prince William is such a gent.”
Another commenter applauded William for being like his late mother, Princess Diana, remarking, “A complete natural just like his mum.”
“He’s so funny and genuine,” someone else shared, while one more admired, “Love this man. You can just feel his warmth through the screen.”
Though William — who shares sons Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6, as well as daughter Princess Charlotte, 9, with wife Kate Middleton — has been bald for a while now, he recently has been growing out his facial hair.
Jason Knauf, a former royal aide, recently shared his thoughts on the prince’s beard while on 60 Minutes Australia in February.
“I love it. I think it’s great,” he said. “If [Kate] didn’t like it, it wouldn’t be there. I could tell you that.”