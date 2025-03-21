or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > The Royal Family
OK LogoPHOTOS

Prince William Wears Army Gear at Military Camp in Estonia Amid Country's Response to the Russia-Ukraine War: Photos

Composite photo of Prince William.
Source: MEGA

Prince William was seen operating a tank with a solider at the military camp.

By:

March 21 2025, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Attention: Prince William is wearing camo!

On Thursday, March 20, the Prince of Wales, 42, was spotted in army gear while at the Tapa military camp in Estonia amid the country’s response to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william army visit estonia
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

In the images from the visit, the father-of-three donned a green and brown camouflage ensemble with a matching green hat. The royal talked with soldiers and met with the President of Estonia, Alar Karis.

At the camp, William trained alongside NATO's Mercian Regiment, which protects the eastern flank as Russia attempts to invade Ukraine. The heir to the British crown also attended a handover ceremony as the Royal Dragoon Guards gave authority on the camp to the Mercian Regiment.

Article continues below advertisement

Some snapshots showed William sitting in a tank with a helmet on, while others displayed the star playing pool alongside the other servicemen.

As OK! previously reported, while the hats William wore at the camp covered his lack of hair, he was recently praised for joking about his baldness.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william army visit estonia
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

During a March 11 visit to the West Midlands in England, the political figurehead made a lighthearted comment about his thinning locks. In a clip from the outing, William was seen taking selfies with fans when he pointed out how one woman had bright red tresses.

“Look at your hair! It’s fantastic. I wish I had hair like that. Amazing,” he said, to which the individual laughed, prompting to him add, “I know, I’ve not a chance.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince william estonia army
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Social media exploded with comments about how down-to-earth William was.

“I love how William is so at ease with his own skin that he can joke about his hair and no awkwardness there,” one person gushed, while another noted, “William is very charismatic, he’s the People’s Prince.”

MORE ON:
The Royal Family

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
prince william army visit estonia
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

“He’s a nice man!” a third declared, as a fourth individual said, “Prince William is such a gent.”

Another commenter applauded William for being like his late mother, Princess Diana, remarking, “A complete natural just like his mum.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince william army visit estonia
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

“He’s so funny and genuine,” someone else shared, while one more admired, “Love this man. You can just feel his warmth through the screen.”

Though William — who shares sons Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6, as well as daughter Princess Charlotte, 9, with wife Kate Middleton — has been bald for a while now, he recently has been growing out his facial hair.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william army visit estonia
Source: MEGA

Jason Knauf, a former royal aide, recently shared his thoughts on the prince’s beard while on 60 Minutes Australia in February.

“I love it. I think it’s great,” he said. “If [Kate] didn’t like it, it wouldn’t be there. I could tell you that.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.