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Prince William to Ban Ex-Prince Andrew From King Charles' Funeral, Insider Reveals: 'He Is Out of Their World for Good'

Photo of King Charles, Andrew Windsor and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William will ban ex-Prince Andrew from King Charles' funeral, an insider revealed.

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March 17 2026, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

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Prince William is already thinking ahead to future family events — and ex-Prince Andrew will reportedly be left out of all of them.

According to a Sunday, March 15, report, the disgraced royal, 66, is no longer allowed to see the Prince of Wales, his wife and children, including at King Charles’ eventual funeral.

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image of Ex-Prince Andrew was linked to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

“William has made a very firm decision,” a royal insider told gossip columnist Rob Shuter. “Andrew will never be around Catherine or the kids again. That door is completely closed. William’s priority is protecting Catherine and the children. He doesn’t want them anywhere near the controversy surrounding Andrew.”

The source emphasized, “If Andrew is present, William, Catherine and the children won’t be. It’s that simple.”

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Image of Ex-Prince Andrew was found in the Epstein files.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was found in the Epstein files.

When King Charles, 77, passes away, ex-Prince Andrew will reportedly be banned from the memorial.

“When the time eventually comes for King Charles’s funeral, William does not want Andrew there,” the source said. “He doesn’t want that shadow anywhere near Catherine or his children. Catherine and the kids come first. Andrew is out of their world for good.”

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Stripped of His Royal Titles

image of Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct.

Andrew was stripped of his titles in October 2025 due to his ties to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein. In February, the royal was arrested on suspicion of misconduct but released just 11 hours later. He officially moved out of Royal Lodge that month, along with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who also appears in the Epstein files.

“I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims,” a spokesperson for William, 43, and Kate, 44, said.

King Charles Revealed He Had the 'Deepest Concern' About Andrew

Image of King Charles released a statement about ex-Prince Andrew's arrest.
Source: MEGA

King Charles released a statement about ex-Prince Andrew's arrest.

King Charles released a statement following the groundbreaking arrest.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” the statement read. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

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