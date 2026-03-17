Prince William to Ban Ex-Prince Andrew From King Charles' Funeral, Insider Reveals: 'He Is Out of Their World for Good'

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Prince William is already thinking ahead to future family events — and ex-Prince Andrew will reportedly be left out of all of them. According to a Sunday, March 15, report, the disgraced royal, 66, is no longer allowed to see the Prince of Wales, his wife and children, including at King Charles’ eventual funeral.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

“William has made a very firm decision,” a royal insider told gossip columnist Rob Shuter. “Andrew will never be around Catherine or the kids again. That door is completely closed. William’s priority is protecting Catherine and the children. He doesn’t want them anywhere near the controversy surrounding Andrew.” The source emphasized, “If Andrew is present, William, Catherine and the children won’t be. It’s that simple.”

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was found in the Epstein files.

When King Charles, 77, passes away, ex-Prince Andrew will reportedly be banned from the memorial. “When the time eventually comes for King Charles’s funeral, William does not want Andrew there,” the source said. “He doesn’t want that shadow anywhere near Catherine or his children. Catherine and the kids come first. Andrew is out of their world for good.”

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Stripped of His Royal Titles

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct.

Andrew was stripped of his titles in October 2025 due to his ties to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein. In February, the royal was arrested on suspicion of misconduct but released just 11 hours later. He officially moved out of Royal Lodge that month, along with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who also appears in the Epstein files. “I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims,” a spokesperson for William, 43, and Kate, 44, said.

King Charles Revealed He Had the 'Deepest Concern' About Andrew

Source: MEGA King Charles released a statement about ex-Prince Andrew's arrest.