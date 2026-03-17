Prince William to Ban Ex-Prince Andrew From King Charles' Funeral, Insider Reveals: 'He Is Out of Their World for Good'
March 17 2026, Published 1:26 p.m. ET
Prince William is already thinking ahead to future family events — and ex-Prince Andrew will reportedly be left out of all of them.
According to a Sunday, March 15, report, the disgraced royal, 66, is no longer allowed to see the Prince of Wales, his wife and children, including at King Charles’ eventual funeral.
“William has made a very firm decision,” a royal insider told gossip columnist Rob Shuter. “Andrew will never be around Catherine or the kids again. That door is completely closed. William’s priority is protecting Catherine and the children. He doesn’t want them anywhere near the controversy surrounding Andrew.”
The source emphasized, “If Andrew is present, William, Catherine and the children won’t be. It’s that simple.”
When King Charles, 77, passes away, ex-Prince Andrew will reportedly be banned from the memorial.
“When the time eventually comes for King Charles’s funeral, William does not want Andrew there,” the source said. “He doesn’t want that shadow anywhere near Catherine or his children. Catherine and the kids come first. Andrew is out of their world for good.”
- Prince William Wanted to Drop Ex-Prince Andrew From Royal Family Way Before Titles Were Removed: 'He Never Much Liked His Uncle'
- Prince William and King Charles Had 'Explosive Fights' Over Ex-Prince Andrew's Status Within Royal Family After Epstein Scandal
- Why Prince William's 'Incandescent Rage' Over Uncle Andrew's Epstein Scandal Could Kill Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's Royal Status
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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Stripped of His Royal Titles
Andrew was stripped of his titles in October 2025 due to his ties to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein. In February, the royal was arrested on suspicion of misconduct but released just 11 hours later. He officially moved out of Royal Lodge that month, along with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who also appears in the Epstein files.
“I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims,” a spokesperson for William, 43, and Kate, 44, said.
King Charles Revealed He Had the 'Deepest Concern' About Andrew
King Charles released a statement following the groundbreaking arrest.
"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” the statement read. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”