Ex-Prince Andrew Seen Lounging in a Robe in Unearthed Jeffrey Epstein Photos From Their Vacation at Martha's Vineyard
March 16 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew was seen hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein on their trip to Martha's Vineyard in a new photo released by the Department of Justice.
The disgraced former prince, 66, and British politician Peter Mandelson were barefoot and donned robes in the undated snapshot.
The Photo Was Taken Sometime Between 1999 and 2000
The photo, which was allegedly taken in either 1999 or 2000, showed the two men chatting with the financier at a wooden table.
Mugs embezzled with the American flag sat in front of each individual. While Andrew and Mandelson, 72, were only wearing their white kaftans, Epstein sported a black polo and khakis.
The ex-Duke of York was arrested by British cops on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Was Arrested in February
He was released from police custody after 11 hours and has yet to be charged with any wrongdoing.
Andrew was accused of sending secret details of his confidential travels to Epstein while he served as the U.K.'s trade envoy from 2001 until 2011.
As a trade envoy, he was instructed to keep his trip details restricted and top secret.
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Ex-Prince Andrew Was the U.K.'s Trade Envoy From 2001 Until 2011
He reportedly sent notes about his vacations to Singapore, Vietnam, China and Hong Kong to Epstein in 2010. That same year, Andrew allegedly emailed the financier about his visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he encountered the sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“Hey! You are in big time,” the ex-royal wrote to Epstein at the time. “He thinks you are great and would like to introduce you to Sheikh Mohammed, [sic], the crown prince. Doesn’t think it can be done before the end of the year though.”
Ex-Prince Andrew Is Stuck at Sandringham Estate
Due to his friendship with the financier, King Charles evicted him from his 30-bedroom mansion, Royal Lodge, in October 2025, as well as his royal titles.
Andrew is now living at The Firm's Sandringham Estate, a smaller shack that has been described as "shoebox-sized." His old staff is even reportedly "drawing straws" over who will accompany him at his new residence.
"There was genuine uncertainty among staff about protocol once his titles were removed. Clear guidance has now been circulated – in a professional context, he is to be called 'Sir,' and nothing more. That seemingly small adjustment carries symbolic weight. It reinforces that his former rank no longer applies in day-to-day practice," an insider recently told RadarOnline.com.