'Utterly Absurd': Prince William Will Not Give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids 'Formal Future Royal Roles,' Experts Spill

It looks like Archie and Lilibet will be staying put in America.

A few weeks ago, a report claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would allow their two children to join the British monarchy if they choose to do so on their own accord one day, but British photographer Helena Chard insisted future monarch Prince William — who will become king when his father, King Charles, dies — "will not be thinking of giving the Sussex children formal future royal roles."

Chard called the notion "ludicrous."