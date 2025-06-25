'Utterly Absurd': Prince William Will Not Give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids 'Formal Future Royal Roles,' Experts Spill
It looks like Archie and Lilibet will be staying put in America.
A few weeks ago, a report claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would allow their two children to join the British monarchy if they choose to do so on their own accord one day, but British photographer Helena Chard insisted future monarch Prince William — who will become king when his father, King Charles, dies — "will not be thinking of giving the Sussex children formal future royal roles."
Chard called the notion "ludicrous."
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Be Members of the British Monarchy?
"The children are being raised in America and, as I understand, do not have any understanding of the British royal family," she explained to a news outlet. "They will not have received the guidance to fit into royal life and royal expectations should not even be a thought."
Chard also doesn't understand why the Sussexes would "want" their kids to be in the monarchy, noting the couple "stepped down as working royals, painted the British royal family in the most aberrant light, and ran as far away from them as possible!"
Prince William Won't Allow Archie and Lilibet to Be Working Royals
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield agreed with Schofield's comments.
"It’s utterly absurd for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to believe their children might one day choose to become working royals," she stated.
"That kind of entitlement isn’t just wishful thinking — it borders on delusion. These are American children who’ve been raised oceans away from the monarchy, with no exposure to the customs, culture, or continuity that define royal life," the "To Di for Daily" podcast host pointed out. "Harry closed that door himself the moment he boarded Tyler Perry’s private jet and handed over his life story to a ghostwriter for Spare."
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Furious' Kids Archie And Lilibet Will Not Receive Royal Highness Status
- Prince Harry's Children Will 'Resent' Him for Raising Them in a 'Bubble' Away From the Royal Family
- Royal Feud or Family First? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Under Pressure to Mend Fences for the Sake of Archie and Lilibet's Future
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, an insider previously told a news outlet that Harry "wants to keep the HRH titles for his children so that when they grow older they can decide for themselves whether they want to become working royals, or stay out of public life."
The claims were picked up by a second outlet, and according to the first publication, the rumors "flew around royal friends’ WhatsApp groups," where people were "dismissive and flabbergasted."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Still Use Their HRH Titles
"Harry and Meghan were asked by [Queen Elizabeth II] to stop using their HRHs, and agreed. Obviously, any reasonable person would understand that would mean your kids don’t use them either," the insider said. "The simple fact is that Meghan has gone back on the deal by using her HRH. It’s a straightforward betrayal of the deal, and if she now intends to start parading the kids as HRHs to aggrandize herself, it just adds to the case to remove them, legally, altogether."
A separate insider shared that the royal family has asked Harry and Meghan to stop using their HRH titles, but they've yet to do so. Because of that, the source said agitated Prince William could "simply issue new letters patent to formally remove the entire family’s right to use HRH when he becomes king."
"It will likely be presented as part of a wider tidying up exercise to reduce, more broadly, the number of HRHs in circulation," the source noted. "He could, for example, say that only working royals are entitled to use HRH, which seems sensible if you are trying to modernize, or specify that only children of the monarch are HRH, not the grandchildren, which would have the added advantage of making things clearer for their own kids’ families in due course."