Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have 'Just Left' Frogmore Cottage 3 Months After King Charles Evicted Them
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally moved out every last one of their belongings from Frogmore Cottage.
The news came on Thursday, June 29, about three months after King Charles evicted them from the royal U.K. property, which is where they spent the first few months raising son Archie.
According to an article published on Thursday, June 29,, the annual Sovereign Grant report stated the Sussexes had "only just left" the premises, and the space remains empty.
The abode was the couple's only housing in the country, which "indicates" that they "have no intention of returning to the U.K. to live" or have any extended visits, said a writer.
A rep for the California-based duo confirmed on March 1 that they had been asked to vacate Frogmore, with royal author Tom Bower claiming they were "stunned" by Charles' request.
"Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with Harry’s disgraceful book and the interviews he gave," Bower explained to a news publication as to why the monarch issued the bold order. "I mean what did he expect?"
"Harry wanted the royal family to come on bended knee begging for forgiveness and he’s completely crossed the spectrum, he’s in the mad wilderness of deranged victimhood," added Bower.
Around the same time, Charles asked disgraced brother Prince Andrew to vacate the Royal Lodge, but so far, he's refused to do so. Instead, the Duke of York has been making renovations around the expansive home to stall a potential move.
Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children were expected to take over the home, but an insider recently claimed they turned down the offer, as the family-of-five is "extremely happy" living at Adelaide Cottage.
Nonetheless, the king is allegedly up in arms with his sibling, who doesn't want to move out since "the property is seen as a symbol of senior royalty — an important property in the family’s portfolio."
"Relations between the king and his brother have never been this bad," an additional source spilled. "It has turned into a real battle which he never expected and it’s left him tired and infuriated."
ITV News reported on the Sussexes finally vacating Frogmore Cottage.