Princess Anne's Savage Comment About 'Jealous' Meghan Markle at King Charles' 2023 Coronation Finally Revealed by Lip Reader

Princess Anne Made a Shady Comment About Meghan Markle to Prince Edward

Source: MEGA Princess Anne called Meghan Markle 'jealous' at the coronation.

"They won't know until they've broken up. We mustn't let her get too comfy," Edward, 61, reportedly said to Anne about Meghan, 44, Daily Express reported. "Meghan is very jealous and a scaremonger," Anne scoffed. "I've made sure that she knows that I'm idiot-proof."

King Charles' Crowning Fell on May 6, 2023

Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke of Edinburgh then stated: "We shall continue to ignore, but it's the most effective way for removing the unwanted." Royal expert Dickie Arbiter gave his two cents on the alleged conversation, telling Channel 5: "Meghan has always been jealous, jealous of other members of the family." "So I can understand how the family reacts to Meghan. There's no love lost between them, and nor will there be," he said. Meghan was unable to attend the coronation as she decided to stay home with her children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in Montecito, Calif.

Meghan Markle Chose Not to Attend King Charles' Coronation

Source: MEGA Prince Harry attended his father's coronation solo.

Because the event took place on Archie’s birthday, the former Suits star celebrated her eldest son with a party on the West Coast as the enthronement ceremony was underway. However, her husband, Prince Harry, made a swift appearance at his father's crowning. While the Invictus Games founder, 41, went solo, he didn't stay long after the event and left right after the church ceremony. "It's an elegant solution," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People in 2023 ahead of the coronation.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle stayed behind with her children and didn't go to the crowning.