Princess Anne's Savage Comment About 'Jealous' Meghan Markle at King Charles' 2023 Coronation Finally Revealed by Lip Reader
March 4 2026, Updated 3:54 p.m. ET
Princess Anne's jaw-dropping remark she made about Meghan Markle at King Charles' 2023 coronation has been revealed by a lip reader.
The Princess Royal, 75, made comments about the Duchess of Sussex — who didn't attend her father-in-law's throning — to brother Prince Edward at the time while they were sitting in Westminster Abbey before the service began.
Princess Anne Made a Shady Comment About Meghan Markle to Prince Edward
"They won't know until they've broken up. We mustn't let her get too comfy," Edward, 61, reportedly said to Anne about Meghan, 44, Daily Express reported.
"Meghan is very jealous and a scaremonger," Anne scoffed. "I've made sure that she knows that I'm idiot-proof."
King Charles' Crowning Fell on May 6, 2023
The Duke of Edinburgh then stated: "We shall continue to ignore, but it's the most effective way for removing the unwanted."
Royal expert Dickie Arbiter gave his two cents on the alleged conversation, telling Channel 5: "Meghan has always been jealous, jealous of other members of the family."
"So I can understand how the family reacts to Meghan. There's no love lost between them, and nor will there be," he said.
Meghan was unable to attend the coronation as she decided to stay home with her children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in Montecito, Calif.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meghan Markle Chose Not to Attend King Charles' Coronation
Because the event took place on Archie’s birthday, the former Suits star celebrated her eldest son with a party on the West Coast as the enthronement ceremony was underway.
However, her husband, Prince Harry, made a swift appearance at his father's crowning. While the Invictus Games founder, 41, went solo, he didn't stay long after the event and left right after the church ceremony.
"It's an elegant solution," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People in 2023 ahead of the coronation.
Archie's birthday "gave them a reasonable out for Meghan not to come," however, Harry made the effort to attend his father's big day.
"Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support," a source dished. "There's always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?"
Meghan and Harry's relationship with the royal family has been strained in recent years, ever since the couple moved to the United States in 2020.