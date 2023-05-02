Princess Anne Shades Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After She Admits Slimming Down the Monarchy is Not a 'Good Idea'

"I mean, it doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing," she confessed of his plan while appearing on the Monday, May 1, episode of CBS: The National. "I’d say I’m not sure quite what else we can do."

"I think the slimmed-down was said in a day when there were a few more people around," Anne continued with a chuckle, seeming to take a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for leaving the royal family in 2020. "[It makes] that seem like it was a justifiable comment."