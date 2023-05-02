Princess Anne Shades Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After She Admits Slimming Down the Monarchy is Not a 'Good Idea'
Princess Anne sat down for a rare candid interview just days ahead of King Charles' Saturday, May 6, coronation.
Unlike her brother, the mother-of-two isn't usually on the frontlines for royal engagements, which may be why she doesn't agree with her sibling's alleged desire to slim down the monarchy.
"I mean, it doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing," she confessed of his plan while appearing on the Monday, May 1, episode of CBS: The National. "I’d say I’m not sure quite what else we can do."
"I think the slimmed-down was said in a day when there were a few more people around," Anne continued with a chuckle, seeming to take a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for leaving the royal family in 2020. "[It makes] that seem like it was a justifiable comment."
The Princess Royal also referenced how her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, purposely "didn't change very much" when she was on the throne.
"We kind of knew what the rhythm of the year was. So things like that will change," she said of what may happen if Charles follows through with his ideas. "How we are part of the support for the monarchy may change slightly, who knows."
- Find Out Why King Charles Is Pushing To Change Law Allowing Certain Royals To Act As British Monarch Ahead Of Prince William & Kate's Trip Abroad
- 'An Honor & A Privilege': Princess Anne By Queen Elizabeth II's Side In 'Last 24 Hours' Of Her Life
- Love Lost: These Royal Couples Went Against The Grain By Filing For Divorce
When the reporter pointed out to Anne that many people think monarchies should be abolished all together, she shook off the negativity.
"I think it's perfectly true that it is a moment when you need to have that discussion," she replied. "But I would just underline that the monarchy provides, with the constitution, a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Regardless of what the future holds for the monarchy, the country is looking forward to the historic coronation, where Charles' wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will also be crowned.
However, as OK! spilled, Charles is reportedly a bundle of nerves ahead of the big day. While his loved ones are worried "he'll have a meltdown and won't even be able to attend," Camilla has "ordered Charles to man up for the sake of the nation — and their marriage," a royal source claimed.
"Only Camilla can save the day," the source told Radar. "Against all odds, Camilla got Charles to the altar. You can bet she'll get him to his coronation."